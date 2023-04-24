Spring is the Perfect Time to Have the Gutters Cleaned

Failing to clean the gutters enough could spell disaster.
NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the arrival of spring, now is the ideal time to have the gutters cleaned. Gutters are an important part of a home’s exterior, and keeping them clean and free of debris is essential for preventing water damage to the home.
Gutters are designed to channel rainwater away from the home and foundation, and when they become clogged with leaves, twigs, and other debris, they can’t do their job properly. This can lead to water pooling around the home, which can cause foundation damage, mold, and other issues. Furthermore, water has an easier time ruining shingles, facades, and getting in between walls when a home has no gutters or ones that are defective.
"One of the most common gutter maintenance mistakes homeowners make is simply not cleaning them as frequently as they should..." says Chris Counahan, president of LeafFilter Gutter Protection. Cleaning the gutters in the spring is important because it allows for the removal any debris that has built up over the winter months as well as anything that wasn't removed by the end of fall. While it might seem viable to put this task off again till next fall, there are a lot of reasons to have the job done sooner and more often. One important reason is that in most areas spring is much like a miniature fall.
New leaves, old twigs, bursting buds, and ready to sprout seeds come tumbling down as the weather turns gradually warmer. Getting all that sorted out before summer hits is an absolute must. This will help ensure that the gutters are functioning properly and that a home is protected from water damage.
It’s important to note that cleaning the gutters can be dangerous, so it’s best to hire a professional to do the job. A professional will have the right tools and safety equipment to get the job done quickly and safely.
By taking the time to have the gutters cleaned in the spring, homeowners can help ensure that their home is protected from water damage and other issues. Don’t wait until it’s too late – have the gutters cleaned now and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing the home is safe. Reach out to a local gutter business today to have this all too important task handled quickly and affordably.
