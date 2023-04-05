Digital Gift Card Market : National Gift Card Corporation, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Target Brands, Inc and Walmart Inc.

U.S - CANADA, OREGON , USA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Gift Card Market by Functional Attribute (Open-Loop Card and Closed-Loop Card), End User (Retail and Corporate) and Application (Consumer Goods, Health & Wellness, Restaurants & Bars, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

A gift card is a stored value card that is utilized as an alternative source for money at a particular store or business store for purchasing goods and services. Digital gift cards are widely adopted as a part of development strategies for promoting businesses, increasing brand awareness, reducing fraud activities, and attracting new customers. As a result, these cards find extensive applications across diverse sectors, including food & beverages, retail, hospitality, consumer electronics, and others.

The digital gift card market report offers a detailed analysis of prime factors that impact the market growth such as key market players, current market developments, and pivotal trends. The report includes an in-depth study of key determinants of the global market including drivers, challenges, restraints, and upcoming opportunities.

The digital gift card market report encompasses driving factors of the market coupled with prime obstacles and restraining factors that hamper the market growth. The report helps existing manufacturers and entry-level companies devise strategies to battle challenges and leverage lucrative opportunities to gain a foothold in the global market.

Segment review

The digital gift card market share is categorized on the basis of functional attribute, end user, application and region. Depending on functional attribute, the market is classified into open-loop card and closed-loop card. By end user, it is analyzed across retail and corporate. Based on the application, the market is divided into consumer goods, health & wellness, restaurants & bars, travel & tourism, media & entertainment and others. By region, the digital gift card market size is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with its prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the digital gift card market report are Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., InComm Payments, Loop Commerce, Inc., National Gift Card Corporation, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Target Brands, Inc. and Walmart Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the digital gift card industry.

Top impacting factors

Rise in demand for advanced payment solutions

Increase in demand for innovative products

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital gift card market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global digital gift card market is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the e-gift card market.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the digital gift card market potential.

Digital Gift Card Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Functional Attribute

Open loop gift card

Closed loop gift card

By End user

Retail

Generation X

Generation Z/Millennials

Baby Boomers

Corporate

By Application

Consumer Goods

Health & Wellness

Restaurants & Bars

Travel & Tourism

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

By Key Market Players

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

InComm Payments

Loop Commerce, Inc.

National Gift Card Corporation

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Target Brands, Inc.

Walmart Inc.

The digital gift card market report provides thorough information about prime end-users and annual forecast during the period from 2021 to 2030. Moreover, it offers revenue forecast for every year coupled with sales growth of the market. The forecasts are provided by skilled analysts in the market and after an in-depth analysis of the geography of the market. These forecasts are essential for gaining insight into the future prospects of the digital gift card market industry.

The Report will help the Readers

- Figure out the market dynamics altogether.

- Inspect and scrutinize the competitive scenario and the future digital gift card market landscape with the help of different strictures including Porter's five forces.

- Understand the impact of different government regulations throughout the global health crisis and evaluate the digital gift card market condition in the tough time.

- Consider the portfolios of the protruding players functional in the market in consort with the thorough study of their products/services.

- Have a compact idea of the highest revenue generating segment.

The research operandi of the global digital gift card market includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. Furthermore, several government sites, industry bulletins, and press releases have also been properly examined to bring forth high-value industry insights.