Enertia Software Announces Participation in COPAS Annual Spring Meeting

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enertia Software, a 40-year-established industry leader in upstream oil and gas software solutions, announced its official participation in the COPAS 2023 Spring Meeting.
The Council of Petroleum Accountants Societies, Inc. (COPAS) is a professional organization comprised of the oil and gas industry’s most knowledgeable and influential accounting professionals. COPAS has operated as a non-profit entity for more than 50 years and has 25 societies in the United States and Canada.
“Enertia Software strides to support the industry associations and organizations that support our customers,” said Nicole Durham, Marketing Director for Enertia Software. “We have been long-time supporters of COPAS and believe this is a key industry event that contributes to the continued success of upstream oil and gas longevity,” Durham continues.
The COPAS Annual Spring Meeting will take place Monday, April 24 through Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Marriott Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.
“This is an optimal event for oil and gas accounting professionals that are searching for industry knowledge, specific topic discussion opportunities, and networking with industry experts,” Durham concludes.
About Enertia Software:
Enertia Software is a fully integrated, enterprise-grade system that can be uniquely and individually tailored for the upstream oil and gas industry. Enertia is designed specifically for the needs of the energy industry and provides unparalleled integrated functionality to vertically incorporated upstream oil and gas companies. For more information visit www.enertia-software.com
For more information on Enertia Software, contact Nicole Durham at nicole@enertia.biz.
