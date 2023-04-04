The Afterlife and the Movie Industry

Jay Thomas and Kelsey Grammer in their respective hit films on spirituality
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelsey Grammer and Jay Thomas are both alums of the long-running hit television series Cheers about a bar in Boston where locals come to socialize. This highly popular series ran for almost 20 years. Both Jay and Kelsey are the recipients of Emmy Awards. They were also both raised in households of faith, Jay a Catholic and Kelsey a Christian Scientist.
As of 2023 they have one more unique thing in common, they are both in newly-released hit movies on spiritual subjects. Kelsey is blowing the roof off the box office playing a preacher in the “Jesus Revolution” and Jay is topping the charts in the spiritual documentary “Ghosts and the Afterlife” about the fact that life continues after we leave our physical bodies.
While Kelsey has clearly spiked the ball in the end zone after the winning touchdown with the “Jesus Revolution” making nearly 16 million in its opening weekend, which immediately exceeded its production budget of 15 million, Jay, a former college quarterback, has done the same with “Ghosts and the Afterlife,” which is routinely hitting best-seller lists on iTunes, Amazon, and Walmart.
Below are a few excerpts from the reviews “Ghosts and the Afterlife” has received:
“Kelsey Bohlen narrates Steve Sayre’s engaging, intriguing, informative, insightful, 72-minute documentary highlighted by striking photography that uses scientific evidence, video recordings, and first-hand accounts to examine consciousness, life after death, and the existences of ghosts and souls and consists of archival photographs, fascinating paranormal footage, and commentary by producer and author James Van Praagh…” -Wendy Schadewald (syndicated columnist)
“…it is an interesting, quick-moving exploration of the next realm. The interviews are excellent, and Bohlen is a good host. Thanks to its focus on science, Sayre makes the most compelling case yet for the afterlife…” -Bobby LePire (Film Threat)
“If you are a fan of paranormal activities discussions, this is going to be a very interesting documentary for you.” -Darren Lucas (Movie Reviews 101)
Vision Films is the exclusive distributor for “Ghosts and the Afterlife.”
