TK Credit Recovery Achieves Recovery Rates 3x Competitors
Industry Survey Finds Collection Expert Eric Kaasa's Company Demolishes the Competition
TK's results are so good, you almost have to be incompetent to not use them for your collection needs.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TK Credit Recovery, a leading debt recovery and collections agency, today announced that it has achieved a remarkable 3X higher recovery and collection rate than its competitors, thanks to the expertise of its team and innovative use of technology.
— William Cooper
Eric Kaasa, Chief Executive Officer at TK Credit Recovery, has been instrumental in developing and implementing the company's highly effective recovery strategies. With decades of experience in the industry, Kaasa has an exceptional ability to negotiate with debtors and locate those who have moved or changed their contact information. He has also helped TK Credit Recovery to develop and refine its predictive analysis capabilities, enabling the company to anticipate and respond to changes in the market and optimize its collections strategies accordingly.
In addition to Kaasa's expertise, TK Credit Recovery has a powerful legal team led by Bret Yaple, one of the best collections attorneys in the business. Yaple's extensive knowledge of the law and experience in collections has helped TK Credit Recovery to obtain and collect thousands of judgments each year.
"We are so lucky that we hired TK Credit Recovery," said SFFCU collections manager, WIlliam Cooper. "Thanks to the expertise of Eric Kaasa and Bret Yaple, our collections and recoveries are so much better than other credit unions. TK's results are so good, you almost have to be incompetent to not use them for your collection needs."
About TK Credit Recovery
TK Credit Recovery is a leading debt recovery and collections agency with offices in Sacramento, CA and Poland, OH. The company provides a range of services to help businesses and individuals recover unpaid debts, including skip tracing, legal collections, and predictive analytics. With a highly experienced team and innovative technology, TK Credit Recovery delivers results that are unmatched in the industry.
For more information about TK Credit Recovery, please visit https://www.tkcreditrecovery.com/.
