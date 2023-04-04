Enix Properties Expands Into New Markets To Offer Simple And Hassle-Free Property Selling Process
Enix Properties expands into new markets in the Midwest and Tennessee to offer property owners a simple and hassle-free way to sell their properties
Looking for a fair offer for your property? Enix Properties is committed to providing a world-class experience when it's time to sell your house. I don't believe anyone does it better than us.”RESEDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enix Properties, a leading real estate solution and investment firm, has announced its expansion into new markets. The company will expand into Sheboygan, Wisconsin; Hammond, Indiana; Frankfort, Kentucky; and Nashville, Tennessee.
— Dylan Poirier
"This expansion enables Enix Properties to reach even more people interested in selling their property for a competitive price while avoiding the stress of traditional means," said Dylan Poirier, Enix Properties' spokesperson.
Enix Properties is known for its simple buying process for property owners. No viewings occur until both parties agree on a fair price. Once a property owner contacts the company, Enix Properties asks a series of questions about the property over the phone.
Once an agreement on a fair price is reached, they schedule a viewing of the property to arrange for the closing. This is how Enix Properties has made it easy for property owners to sell their properties quickly and hassle-free.
According to Poirier, the company plans to expand into Arkansas as soon as it grows. Its mission is to be the most reliable company to buy properties and provide peace of mind to property owners by offering the fairest and most competitive offer for their property.
Enix Properties' simple 3-step sales process once property owners call consists of answering questions about the property, agreeing on the property's price, and arranging for a property viewing and closing. The company will guide property owners through every step of the process.
As out-of-state investors, Enix Properties has made its buying process easy for property sellers. This is highlighted by the company giving property sellers an opportunity to avoid the headache and stress of having to deal with staging their property, having to put up with multiple property showings, and wasting time with possible failed escrows from unreliable buyers.
In addition, Enix Properties provides cash offers for the properties they purchase, which eliminates the extra hurdle of property sellers having to deal with all the potential issues that come with buyers using financing from banks to purchase a property.
Because of Enix Properties’ easy buying process, they allow the seller to only need to focus on answering detailed questions about the property, agreeing to a fair and competitive price, and having the property available for viewing one time as the company works with the seller towards closing.
The company is known for providing the fairest offers on the market and is also verified on Trusted REI as a local investor you can trust.
Its easy sale process and competitive and fair offers make them the go-to solution for property owners looking to sell their properties without the added stress of traditional means.
Enix Properties is committed to making buying easy, reliable, and fair for all parties. Enix Properties invites property owners to contact them by calling 866-495-3649 to discuss potentially selling any property they own. They would gladly answer any questions and make them an official offer.
Property owners who prefer to reach out through Enix Properties' website can also try their virtual offer set-up by filling in this form.
Contact:
Enix Properties
6853 Reseda Blvd
Reseda, CA 91335
866-495-3649
https://www.enixproperties.com
Dylan Poirier
Enix Properties
+1 866-495-3649
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Other