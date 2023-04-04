IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Leading Nurse Entrepreneur and Business Owner Announces Team Members

CitiDrips expands health and wellness business to meet growing demand in Delaware

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CitiDrips, a luxury health & wellness center, recently added two team members to its team while also announcing the full-time medical director. Throughout the country, health and wellness with more holistic approaches to healthcare are growing in popularity. CitiDrips has already established the model and is seeing growth with its new team members.

CitiDrips is a cutting-edge, passionate company that provides concierge service of IV hydration and wellness products as art for Health and Medicine experience for a variety of needs. It’s owned and operated by a nurse with over 10 years of experience, Alisha Cruz, along with her medical director, Alix Gay, MD.

In late 2022, it added medically managed weight loss to its business model. Upon seeing the market begin to saturate with one type of weight loss program, savvy business owner Cruz, decided to add homeopathic services to her weight loss clients.

Cruz has hired Cameron Prendergast CHC, CLC; cbt, WLMS, FN to serve these homeopathic clients. Pendergrast has more than 15 years of experience in the weight loss and wellness world. She has partnered with CitidDrips to provide a multi-disciplinary concierge experience for each patient based on their specific goals. Pulling from her background in functional nutrition, behavioral therapy, and nutraceuticals, she assesses each patient comprehensively to understand their journey.

With this expansion, Cruz also hired Jada Nicole Williams, who holds a bachelor's degree in public health. Williams is a Delaware State University graduate and a licensed Aesthetician with 5 years of patient care who specializes in full-service body contouring, cellulite reduction and total body waxing services.

All of Cruz’s practice is overseen by her medical director, Dr. Gay, who is a board-certified physician in Internal Medicine. Dr. Gay holds an active and current license in multiple states. With more than 30 years of experience he has been treating an extensive variety of diseases and illnesses in adults. Dr. Gay provides oversight with great knowledge in the areas particularly dealing with PRP, holistic health and weight loss management. As the medical director of CitiDrips, Dr. Gay provides expert guidance and oversight to ensure the highest standards of care for patients seeking intravenous (IV) hydration therapy and wellness services.

CitiDrips is the gold standard for health and wellness in Delaware and Cruz is poised to expand in 2023.

Arden McLaughlin
Definita
+1 704-941-5564
