SWORDFISH Special Edition Released to Support 50,000 U.S. Water Utilities to Inventory Challenging Buried Lead Pipes

The Electro Scan SWORDFISH and SWORDFISH SE measure a pipe's electrical resistivity to tell the difference between lead, galvanized steel, plastic, and other pipe materials.

Both SWORDFISH models automatically detect leaks, while the SWORDFISH SE does so with greater maneuverability.

While SWORDFISH handles most standard meter settings, SWORDFISH SE navigates difficult-to-access piping networks.

Basement entries can take a lot of preparation and while SWORDFISH easily handles standard configurations, SWORDFISH SE handles more challenging entries.