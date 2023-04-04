Rising Author Writes About Blindly Jumping Into 'Unknown Territory'

"Bella And Mirabel: Messages of Delight Between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister"
Mary Ellen Jackson talks about unpreparedness and taking roles in her book Bella and Mirabel: Messages of Delight Between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In life, there are different roles for different people. And in society, there are predetermined dos and don'ts. But what if understanding freedom gives a new meaning to these things? To life? This is what Mary Ellen Jackson highlights in one of her books Bella and Mirabel: Messages of Delight Between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister.
After a career in Advocacy for the Elderly, Mary Ellen Jackson entered into counseling services. Most of her clients were those who experienced constant and heavy existential crises. And because of her sterling education from Celeste, she was able to mentor them about life’s purpose as well as the essence of their existence.
And aside from counseling, Jackson also gave and gives workshops on channeling the power of thought and language, which she very well showcases such expertise in one of her books called Bella and Mirabel.
Bella and Mirabel: Messages of Delight Between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister was published by AuthorHouse in 2019. It is a short read that follows Bella, the little deva, who tackles society’s hardwired “musts” and “shoulds” and realizing the power of freedom. She does this creatively and effectively, using literal objects and parallel them with her point just so she gets her message across.
The book is a perfect read for those who are looking for a hint of inspiration in life, a good push to keep, not just existing, but living.
Bella and Mirabel: Messages of Delight Between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister is available in different formats on Amazon.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here