Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the Deposit of Türkiye’s Instruments of Ratification of Finland’s NATO Accession

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good afternoon, everyone. It’s, as always, a pleasure to see my friend Mevlut Cavusoglu, the foreign minister of Türkiye. But this is not just any day; this is a historic day because we are soon going to celebrate Finland’s membership in our NATO Alliance, and that is truly a historic occasion. But we’ll also have an opportunity to catch up on a number of other issues.

When we last saw each other, I was in Türkiye with Mevlut, together witnessing the devastating consequences of the earthquake, something that I’ll never forget. And I said then and reiterate now our commitment to doing everything that we can to help Türkiye as it recovers now from the earthquake, as it rebuilds, and that’s an enduring commitment that we have, the United States and other countries as well. But we are working together on so many issues, notably here at NATO, but I’m looking forward to being able to formally welcome Finland as a member of our Alliance.

Mevlut.

FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU: Thank you very much, Tony. I’m also very happy to see you, as always. And indeed, today is a historical day – a historic day for NATO; exactly 74 years ago today, the foundation of the Alliance laid down – and while celebrating, of course, the anniversary of our Alliance. And I am very happy to hand over, to submit the instrument of ratification to you today, and I would like to welcome Finland as a new Ally. And with Finland, our Alliance is much more strong. And I would like to thank you for your efforts also to that end.

And let me take this opportunity to thank you and the administration, as well as American citizens, for extending tremendous support after the earthquake. And thank you very much for visiting us. Together we had a tour in Antakya region. You saw how devastating the earthquake was there. But I’m very grateful to you personally for encouraging the business communities and NGOs to support Türkiye. Very grateful. Thank you very much.

(The deposit of Türkiye’s Instruments of Ratification of the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Republic of Finland took place.)

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you, my friend. Well, I can say with the deposit of Türkiye’s Instrument of Ratification of the Protocol for Finland’s Accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the protocol is now in force. Thank you.

FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU: Congratulations.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you very much.

FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU: Thank you very much.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you, everyone. And in return, this is just confirmation of our receipt of the instrument.

FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU: These are additional documents I think we have to have you – and this is the – in return, confirmation.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: This is confirmation of our receipt of the deposit of the Instrument of Ratification.

FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU: Very good.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you, my friend.

FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU: I have it. Thank you.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you.