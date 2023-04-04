Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Finland’s NATO Instruments of Accession Ceremony

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, Secretary General, Mr. Minister, I’m delighted to report that just a few moments ago, Türkiye deposited with me, on behalf of the United States, Türkiye’s ratification of the instrument of acceding to the protocol for Finland’s accession to NATO. And with the receipt and submission of that protocol, I can say that the protocol is now in force.

SECRETARY GENERAL STOLTENBERG: Thanks so much. This is great news, Secretary Blinken. And with that, I can actually then hand over to you, Minister Haavisto, the formal invitation on behalf of all the Allies for the Republic of Finland to accede to the North Atlantic Treaty. So, please.

FOREIGN MINISTER HAAVISTO: Thank you.

SECRETARY GENERAL STOLTENBERG: And then at the same time, I’d also invite you to deposit your documents of accession to the U.S. Government, here represented by Secretary Blinken.

FOREIGN MINISTER HAAVISTO: Thank you, Mr. Secretary General. Thank you, Secretary Blinken. Now that I’ve got this invitation, it’s my great pleasure to deposit with the Secretary of State of the United States of America Finland’s Instrument of Accession to the North Atlantic Treaty.

Please, Secretary Blinken.

(The deposit of Finland’s Instruments of Accession to the North Atlantic Treaty took place.)

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you very much.

Well, with receipt of this Instrument of Accession, we can now declare that Finland is the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty. (Applause.)

SECRETARY GENERAL STOLTENBERG: Congratulations.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Welcome.

FOREIGN MINISTER HAAVISTO: And since we are now a member of NATO, we have a very important task. And the task is actually to give to you for the deposit also our ratification for Swedish membership. This is our first act as a member state. Please.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you, Pekka. I’m delighted to receive this on behalf of Finland. Thank you very much.

FOREIGN MINISTER HAAVISTO: Thank you.

SECRETARY GENERAL STOLTENBERG: Thank you. And then we welcome Finland to the Alliance, and we also appreciate that you have agreed also to invite Sweden. So this ends this moment, and then we will continue outside the building in just a moment. So thank you so much.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you.

FOREIGN MINISTER HAAVISTO: Thank you.