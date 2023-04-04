Aurum Group will look for new markets in order to sell products and save unprofitable city-forming enterprises

The company plans to export products to Asian countries in 2023-2024
KYIV, UKRAINE, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum, which has lost more than 40% of its business since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine to the occupation of Ukrainian territories, continues to pay deductions to the state and local budgets in full despite the unprofitability of part of the business. Currently, the Group is looking at the Asian markets to find new ways to save its city-forming enterprises:
“I am sure that any business must rise up to challenges and adapt. This ideology is embedded, in particular, in Aurum Group. Despite the unprofitability of part of our machine-building enterprises, we will fight till the end. We are well aware of the importance of preserving jobs at city-forming enterprises. I am sure that this is what the state also expects from business,” - said the owner of the Group Alona Lebedieva. “This will be a second chance for these enterprises. For us to survive, we must move forward, develop relations with new countries and modernize our products. Therefore, in two years we hope to have established stable export relations with Asian countries.”
Alona Lebedieva also noted: “We have never shied away from competition, as we are always ready for changes. We have a close-knit team, an excellent team of technical specialists and we understand the importance of our work in this difficult time for the country.”
As it was previously noted, Alona Lebedieva recently founded a charity fund to help Ukrainian children in Europe - non-profit organization “Aurum Charity Foundation” - that will finance the rehabilitation of injured Ukrainian children under the age of 15. In general, according to the results of work in 2022, Lebedieva’s Ukrainian fund “Aurum” sent more than UAH 6.5 million for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.