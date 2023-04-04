Top 10 Deep (Machine) Learning Companies In World | By IMARC Group

Deep Learning Companies

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep learning is an area of artificial intelligence (AI) research that focuses on algorithms and models, which is inspired by or based on the structure and function of the brain. It is a subset of machine learning, that allows the software to learn from data and experience without being explicitly programmed. Its models use multiple layers of neurons, or nodes, to learn from data that learn to recognize certain patterns and can pass that information to the next layer. With each layer, the model becomes more complex and is able to make more detailed decisions. It is used to identify objects in an image, recognize spoken words, or even generate new images. Additionally, it is utilized in natural language processing, computer vision, robotics, and healthcare and used to improve existing AI technologies, such as search engines and recommendation systems.

The global deep-learning market reached a value of US$ 17.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 113.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 38.2% during 2023-2028. The rising trend of automation majorly drives the global market. Moreover, numerous leading companies are developing solutions that can help automate and improve processes, provide better services and insights, and ultimately increase efficiency and profitability, which is propelling the market. Along with this, several key players are also creating advanced solutions to understand customer behavior and preferences, leading to improved customer service and product offerings, further contributing to the demand. In addition, the widespread adoption of deep learning to automate systems for processing large amounts of data, which can help to identify new trends and uncover hidden insights, is also significantly supporting the market. Moreover, the increasing deployment of AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants to improve customer service and engagement is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid digitization and extensive research and development (R&D).

List of Top Deep (Machine) Learning Companies Worldwide:

1. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

2. Google Inc.

Establishment: 1998

Headquarters: California, the United States

3. The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Establishment: 1911

Headquarters: New York, the United States

4. Intel Corporation

Establishment: 1968

Headquarters: California, the United States

5. Micron Technology

Establishment: 1978

Headquarters: Idaho, the United States

6. Microsoft Corporation

Establishment: 1975

Headquarters: Washington, the United States

7. Nvidia Corporation

Establishment: 1993

Headquarters: California, the United States

8. Qualcomm Inc.

Establishment: 1985

Headquarters: San Diego, California

9. Samsung Electronics

Establishment: 1969

Headquarters: Suwan, South Korea

10. Sensory Inc.

Establishment: 1994

Headquarters: California, the United States

11. Pathmind

Establishment: 2014

Headquarters: California, the United States

