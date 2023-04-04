Top 10 Largest Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Companies In The World

Maintenance, Repair, and Operations Companies

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) comprise numerous activities related to maintaining, repairing, and operating a business or organization. It deals with the physical maintenance of a building's structure, the operational systems of the facility, and the machinery necessary for the facility to function. These activities involve doing periodic tests, servicing and changing necessary machinery, and creating infrastructure to ensure maximum operational effectiveness. It ensures facilities, equipment, systems, and tools are stocked, maintained, and secure. It improves workflow management and employee safety and reduces downtime and maintenance frequency. It sends warnings for the substitution of components before any problems happen.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/maintenance-repair-operations-market/requestsample

The global maintenance repair and operations (MRO) market size reached US$ 648.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 769.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.81% during 2023-2028. The development of predictive maintenance software and systems majorly drives the global market. In addition, numerous leading players are introducing mobile apps and web-based services that enable customers to quickly and easily access their services from anywhere, thus enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty, which is propelling the market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of the internet of things (IoT) for the development of MRO services that use connected devices and sensors to identify and address problems in real-time is also driving the overall market for companies. Furthermore, several firms are providing after-sales services to their customers, such as technical support and repairs, as well as offering advice on how to use the equipment, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include the extensive adoption of MRO across the construction, chemical, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industries.

List of Top Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Companies Worldwide:

1. Adolf Wurth GmbH & Co. KG

Establishment: 1945

Headquarter: Künzelsau, Germany

2. Airgas Inc. (Air Liquide S.A)

Establishment: 1982

Headquarters: Pennsylvania, United States

3. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.

Establishment: 1923

Headquarters: Ohio, United States

4. Cromwell Group Holdings Ltd. (W. W. Grainger Inc.)

Establishment: 1970

Headquarters: England, United Kingdom

5. Electrocomponents PLC

Establishment: 1937

Headquarters: London, United Kingdom

Also, Read the Full Blog: Largest Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Companies in the world

6. Eriks NV (SHV Holdings)

Establishment: 1940

Headquarters: Noord-Holland, The Netherlands

7. Genuine Parts Company

Establishment: 1925

Headquarters: Georgia, United States

8. Graybar Electric Company Inc.

Establishment: 1869

Headquarters: Ohio, United States

9. Hayley Group Limited (Descours et Cabaud SA)

Establishment: 1976

Headquarters: Birmingham, United Kingdom

10. Lawson Products Inc.

Establishment: 1952

Headquarters: Chicago, United States

11. Rexel

Establishment: 1967

Headquarters: Paris, France

12. Wesco International Inc.

Establishment: 1922

Headquarters: Pennsylvania, United States

Browse More Research Reports:

• https://www.openpr.com/news/2986094/heating-equipment-market-to-reach-us-53-1-billion-by-2028

• https://www.openpr.com/news/2986148/colposcopes-market-to-reach-us-841-2-million-by-2028-growth

• https://www.openpr.com/news/2986057/sales-acceleration-technology-market-outlook-2023-2028

• https://www.openpr.com/news/2859258/devops-market-to-reach-us-32-7-billion-by-2028-cagr-of-24-5

• https://www.openpr.com/news/2859365/smart-lock-market-to-reach-us-5-4-billion-by-2028-cagr-of-19-8

• https://www.openpr.com/news/2859602/microgreens-market-to-reach-us-2-470-million-by-2028-cagr

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.



