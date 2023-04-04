Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Technological Advancements and Growth Forecast 2030 | IndoorAtlas

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market 2023 Analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share, and Outlook

This study makes strategic suggestions based on input from industry experts on market development, consumer demand, sales trends, revenue projections, gross margins, and regional growth. It emphasizes regional developments in addition to market expansion, product pricing, sales trends, revenue projections, and gross margins. This study also includes information on the business profiles, industry sectors, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for the upcoming years of the top leading competitors' competitive landscape analysis.

Furthermore, the study offers a comprehensive overview of the historical and current performance of major businesses along with an examination of their contributions to the industry, effective marketing strategies, and most recent advancements. The research report employs a range of methodologies and analytics to provide in-depth and trustworthy information on the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market. The study also includes the SWOT and Porter Five Forces analyses, which help in identifying the market's driving and restraining forces. The study also includes market segmentation and growth analysis for the leading market players currently conducting business. The drivers and opportunities help market participants better understand the evolving market trends and how they could benefit from them.

Top Key Players Included: Apple Incorporation, HERE Technologies, IndoorAtlas, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom, Ericsson, Microsoft, Qualcomm-Atheros, Google Inc., Motorola Solution Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Stmicroelectronics, Siemens, Aisle, Nowon Technologies Pvt Ltd., Spirent Communications PLC, Senion AB, Sensewhere, SPREO, Nextome, Steerpath, indoo.rs, Pointr, AirFinder, and Insiteo among others.

Detailed Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is segmented into:

‣ Magnetic Positioning

‣ Ultra-wideband Technology

‣ Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Beacons

‣ Wi-Fi

‣ Others

On the basis of component, the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is segmented into:

‣ Software

‣ Hardware

‣ Services

On the basis of application, the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is segmented into:

‣ Navigation & Positioning

‣ Location-based Promotion

‣ Geo-fencing

‣ Asset Tracking

‣ Emergency Services

‣ Others

On the basis of industry vertical, the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is segmented into:

‣ Retail

‣ Aviation

‣ Healthcare

‣ Education

‣ Transportation

‣ Logistics

‣ Advertising

‣ Tourism

‣ Automotive

‣ Others

Regional Analysis:

◘ North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

◘ South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

◘ Middle East & Africa (GCC, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Research Methodology:

The study offers a thorough examination of the key aspects of the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market's present structure. In the study, which has a forecast period of 2023–2030, the growth drivers, development opportunities, constraints, and challenges of the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market are listed. The research contains all the relevant and crucial market data that the new entrant needs to study the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market with ease.

The size of various segments and sub-segments of the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market was estimated using the Bottom-Up methodology. For the comprehensive, market-focused, and commercial examination of the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market, secondary research was employed to identify and gather information. To confirm the quantitative and qualitative data gathered from secondary research from the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) market, primary research was carried out. A competitive study of the key players in the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market is included in the research. The region, revenue, financial situation, portfolio, technical advancements implemented, social media presence, and mergers and acquisitions were all included in the analysis of the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market.

Drivers and Restraints:

The Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) drivers have been acknowledged for their ability to describe how their efforts will affect the overall growth of the market over the forecast period. In order to forecast predicted future changes in the sector, a thorough evaluation of the relevance of the driving forces and possible obstacles that market participants may encounter in the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) is conducted.

The Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN)'s constraints could draw attention to issues that could obstruct the growth of more established markets. Knowing the negative features of the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) should enable businesses to widen their problem-solving approaches, improving their ability to change the gloomy view.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

➣ What is the expected growth rate for the forecast period 2023-2030?

➣ What size will it reach in the anticipated time frame?

➣ What are the key elements that will affect the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) industry's future during the coming years?

➣ Who are the main rivals in the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) industry, and what are their effective strategies for acquiring crucial traits?

➣ What are the key trends influencing the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN)'s expansion across various regions?

➣ What opportunities are most important?

Table of Contents with Major Points:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market, by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market, by Type, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market, by Application, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market, by Verticles, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

2. Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

3. Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Dynamics

3.1. Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2030)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

4. Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2030)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

5. Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market, Sub-Segment Analysis

6. Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market, Sub-Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Others

7. Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market, by Verticles

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market by Verticles, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticles 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market, Sub-Segment Analysis

8. Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market

8.3. Europe Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Snapshot

8.4. Asia-Pacific Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Snapshot

8.5. Latin America Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Snapshot

8.6. Rest of The World Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Keyplayer1

9.2.1.1. Key InDurationation

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

