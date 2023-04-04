Crypto Dispensers Launches New Bitcoin ATM in Fort Wayne's Glenbrook Square

Don't let inflation eat away at your savings. Invest in Bitcoin with Crypto Dispensers and secure your financial future
Crypto Dispensers Brings the Future of Finance to Fort Wayne with a New Bitcoin ATM at Glenbrook Square
FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Dispensers, the top Bitcoin ATM operator in the United States, has partnered with Spinoso Real Estate Group to launch a new Bitcoin ATM at Glenbrook Square in Fort Wayne, Indiana. This marks the fifth location in the Spinoso portfolio where Crypto Dispensers has installed their Bitcoin ATMs, following successful launches at Southridge Mall in Greendale, WI, Haute City Center in Terre Haute, IN, Valley West Mall in West Des Moines, IA, and Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights, MI.
A recent survey showed that over 46 million Americans are likely to buy cryptocurrencies this year. In response, Crypto Dispensers is leading the way in providing innovative technologies to make the process of buying and owning Bitcoin more accessible to the general public.
With Crypto Dispensers' new Bitcoin ATM at Glenbrook Square, buying Bitcoin has never been easier, faster, and more secure. Customers can purchase digital currencies like Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, and up to $3k of Bitcoin without ID verification. For larger purchases, ID verification is required.
Firas Isa, the CEO and Founder of Crypto Dispensers, is committed to protecting customers' assets from inflation and government currency devaluation by providing innovative technologies that simplify and democratize the process of converting dollars into Bitcoin. Recent bank failures have highlighted the urgency of taking proactive measures to safeguard financial futures, and Crypto Dispensers is leading the way by offering innovative Bitcoin ATM technology that enables the general public to access and invest in Bitcoin, a secure and decentralized digital currency.
At Crypto Dispensers, accessibility and simplicity are at the forefront of their mission to make Bitcoin investment accessible for all. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, the company is dedicated to providing reliable Bitcoin ATMs across the United States. With over 60 installations currently in 21 states, customers have the convenience of purchasing Bitcoin at any time. In states where the company does not have a Bitcoin ATM, customers can still buy Bitcoin through their CDReload service.
With CDReload, users can easily deposit cash into their account by visiting the register of a participating retail store. The cash deposited is then credited to their CDReload account, which they can access via their phone. This allows users to purchase Bitcoin conveniently and securely, without the need for a bank account or credit card. By leveraging the extensive network of retail stores that support CDReload, customers can easily fund their accounts and invest in Bitcoin, regardless of their location or access to traditional banking services. With their customer-centric approach, Crypto Dispensers is revolutionizing the way people invest in Bitcoin.
Visit the Crypto Dispensers website at www.cryptodispensers.com to learn more about the company and its Bitcoin ATM locations. Join the company in revolutionizing the way you buy Bitcoin and take the first step towards securing your financial future today!
