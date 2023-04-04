0187279 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES FILING OF AMENDED NOTICE OF ARTICLES AND ADOPTION OF NEW ARTICLES

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 0187279 B.C. Ltd. (formerly Linux Gold Corp.) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that following the receipt of shareholder approval for the amendment of the Company’s notice of articles (the “Amended Notice of Articles”) and adoption of a new form of articles (the “New Articles”) at the Company’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on March 24, 2023 (the “Meeting”), the Company has now implemented the Amended Notice of Articles and the New Articles effective as of the date of the Meeting.
The Amended Notice of Articles alters the Company’s authorized share capital from 200,000,000 common shares without par value to an unlimited number of shares without par value as permitted under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).
The New Articles incorporate the latest changes in laws and procedures and provides the Company with greater flexibility in communicating with shareholders and in holding meetings.
For more information on the Amended Notice of Articles and the New Articles, please refer to the Company’s Information Circular which was filed on SEDAR on February 27, 2023. A copy of the Company’s Amended Notice of Articles and New Articles are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company, please contact:
TJ Finch
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director
T: 647.738.8063
E: tj@kilncapitaladvisors.com
