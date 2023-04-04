Dr. Orien Tulp, the president and founder of the University of Science, Arts and Technology, recently authored an anatomy education paper.

DENVER, CO, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Orien Tulp, the founder, and president of the University of Science, Arts and Technology, is excited to announce the recent release of an anatomy education paper he co-authored.

Entitled "Rembrandt revisited: Advancements in Teaching Anatomy and Neurobiology in an Integrated Medical Curriculum in the 21st Century," the paper was published in the recent first publication of the leading UK journal, The British Journal of Healthcare and Medical Research.

Dr. Orien Tulp's paper is a landmark work describing the ongoing, resource-efficient innovations in the pedagogy of teaching anatomy in a medical curriculum. It describes improvements being made in pedagogy, incorporating a stronger and more relevant clinical focus.

This is being done, in part, by incorporating recently-developed virtual electronic sessions and small group discussions before a final dissection is completed in a state-of-the-art wet laboratory located in a presurgical environment.

"Anatomy is often an overlooked subject these days, but is very important," Dr. Orien Tulp said.

The paper, authored by Dr. Orien Tulp et al., follows previous preliminary abstracts published on the same topic in the FASEB JOURNAL since 2016.

The abstract of "Rembrandt revisited" points out that the combined approach of the study resulted in active student participation for each phase of the course. It also incorporated clinical perspectives while emphasizing valuable diagnostic and surgical techniques and procedures.

After graduating from the University of Vermont with a BS, MS, and Ph.D., Dr. Orien Tulp did post-graduate studies sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. Those studies specialized in nutrition, endocrinology, and metabolism at the Clinical Research Center of the University of Vermont College of Medicine.

Dr. Tulp has since served in leadership and academic roles for almost four decades, including almost two decades at the University of Science, Arts and Technology in Montserrat.

To read more on Dr. Orien Tulp's paper entitled "Rembrandt revisited: Advancements in Teaching Anatomy and Neurobiology in an Integrated Medical Curriculum in the 21st Century," visit the website, journals.scholarpublishing.org.

About Dr. Orien Tulp

Dr. Orien Tulp, founder and President of the University of Science, Arts and Technology, is a distinguished professor, author, and researcher in the field of medicine. He is also a military veteran and recipient of the Legion of Merit award. Dr. Tulp has conducted extensive research on obesity and is a contributor to many academic journals. A dedicated volunteer, he has participated in hundreds of humanitarian medical, and civic action missions.