Dr. Barbara ten Brink to Feature her Book Into the Canyon with Mary Colter at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed author Dr. Barbara ten Brink will attend the upcoming Los Angeles Times Festival of Books to showcase her latest publication, Into the Canyon with Mary Colter. This young-adult biography delves into the fascinating history of the Atchison, Topeka, Santa Fe Railroad, and the Fred Harvey Company, Architect Mary Colter, and their building projects along the Western Ho movement from 1902 to 1948. Into the Canyon with Mary Colter (Young-Adult Biographies) is a work of fiction that follows the character Cassidy Powell, a fictitious persona based on the author's family's history in Brownfield and Lubbock, Texas. Through Powell's exploits and conversations, readers are entertained with a story that weaves together the true and famous men and women she meets along her journey. Dr. ten Brink includes single quotation marks within the text for historically correct quotes and citations to facts in the Author's Notes to help clarify fact from fiction.In her book, Dr. ten Brink takes readers on a journey to the precipice of Desert View, where the main character, Cassidy Powell, and her employer, Mary Colter, sit on giant boulders overlooking the Western Colorado River.“The two women sit silently, meditative, banking the inspiration that had been the motivation for their trip to the Ruins. They reflect on the richness of the day's events and the direction each would take from this pivotal moment.”Dr. Barbara ten Brink's appearance at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is an opportunity for readers to learn more about this fascinating work and the historical events that inspired it. The festival will take place on the 22nd and 23rd of April, 2023, at the University of Southern California and will feature numerous authors, speakers, and activities for book lovers of all ages.For more information about Into the Canyon with Mary Colter and Dr. Barbara ten Brink, visit the author's website at https://author-barbaratenbrink.com/

