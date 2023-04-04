[Latest Report] Global Connected Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis of Key Trend, Industry Dynamics and Future Growth

Connected Kitchen Appliances Market

Connected Kitchen Appliances Market Is Projected To Reach USD 34.28 Billion In 2023 And Forecast Value Of USD 87.37 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR of 14.3%

The connected kitchen appliances market is an industry that produces and sells household kitchen appliances connected to the internet that can be controlled remotely with a mobile device or voice-activated virtual assistant. These gadgets take advantage of internet connectivity for features such as automation, energy efficiency, and data tracking.

Connected kitchen appliances encompass a range of products, such as refrigerators, ovens, cooktops, coffee makers and dishwashers. These can be controlled through smartphone apps, voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant or integration with home automation systems.

Connected Kitchen Appliances Market Top Segmentation:

Top Key Players Covered In The Report:

Whirlpool

Electrolux

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Haier Group

BSH

Miele & Cie KG

Panasonic

Robam

Behmor

Global Connected Kitchen Appliances By Types:

Smart Refrigerator

Smart Cookers

Smart Kitchen Hoods

Others

Global Connected Kitchen Appliances By Applications:

Commercial Use

Home Use

Regions Covered In Connected Kitchen Appliances Market Report:

•North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

•Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others)

•Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and rest) in Europe)

•Central and South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

•The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, etc.).

