Chromatography Resin Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast till 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chromatography resin market size was USD 2.18 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Chromatography is a widely-used analytical method for separating, identifying, and quantifying different chemical constituents in a mixture. It is frequently employed in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food and beverage industries to purify and separate biomolecules. Chromatography involves the use of chromatography resin, which is essential for the adsorption and desorption of biomolecules.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the consequent need for more effective therapies have driven significant progress in the pharmaceutical industry. Chromatography resin is a crucial component in the production of biopharmaceuticals, such as insulin, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies. The demand for monoclonal antibodies, particularly in cancer treatment, is expected to fuel market growth and revenue.

The demand for chromatography resin is expected to grow due to the rise in investments in research and development activities. This is mainly driven by the increasing focus on creating new and effective drugs and therapies for various diseases. The market for chromatography resin is experiencing a boost in revenue due to its widespread use in the production of innovative medicines, vaccines, and other biological products.

The use of chromatography resin is widespread in the food and beverage industry due to increasing demand for processed foods, heightened customer awareness about food safety, and growing demand for quality control. Chromatography resin is employed to separate and purify flavours, aromas, and food additives from each other.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global chromatography resin market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, Purolite Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Cytiva (formerly GE Healthcare Life Sciences), and Avantor Performance Materials, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry generated the highest revenue share in 2021. Due to the growth of revenue and the rising demand for biologics, there has been a substantial increase in the need for bioprocessing machinery in the biopharmaceutical sector. Bioprocessing machines are used to manufacture biologics like therapeutic proteins, vaccinations, and antibodies. It is crucial for these machines to meet strict quality standards and regulatory compliance criteria, which are established by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

• The Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the global chromatography resin market, owing to the growing demand from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. This region, particularly developing countries such as China and India, is expected to contribute significantly to the market's revenue. The increasing investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in these countries are likely to boost the demand for chromatography resins. Additionally, the market's revenue growth is being facilitated by the availability of affordable chromatography resins in the region.

• Avantor Performance Materials, Inc. has acquired Masterflex Group to strengthen its position in the biopharmaceutical production industry and expand its single-use product offerings. Avantor is a leading manufacturer of peristaltic pumps and high-performance tubing. The acquisition was announced on November 1, 2021.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global chromatography resin market on the basis of Type Outlook, Technique Outlook, End-use Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Natural

• Synthetic

• Inorganic

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Ion Exchange

• Affinity

• Hydrophobic Interaction

• Size Exclusion

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

• Food & Beverages

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

• In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

• What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

• In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

• Who are the major players in the market? What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

