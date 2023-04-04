Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films Under Slab Market Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2023–2032

Reports And Data

Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films Under Slab Market report also sheds light on supply chains changes trends of upstream raw materials and downstream distributors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyethylene vapor barrier films under slab market size was USD 1.59 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Polyethylene vapor barrier films are utilized in building envelope systems to restrict moisture transfer from the ground into the structure through foundation walls. These films, which are typically made of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), are placed between the soil and concrete slabs to prevent the movement of moisture vapor. They also offer protection against harmful contaminants and radon gas.

The demand for energy-efficient buildings is driving the growth of the market revenue for films used in building insulation. These films serve the purpose of preventing moisture from entering the building envelope, which can lead to damages and higher heating and cooling expenses. As a result, they are an ideal choice for eco-friendly construction projects, and their usage is becoming more prevalent in such projects.

Rising construction activity in both residential and commercial sectors, especially in developing nations, is expected to boost the growth of the polyethylene vapor barrier films market. The demand for construction work is increasing due to rapid urbanisation and the requirement for cost-effective housing, which is resulting in a greater need for such films to be placed under concrete slabs. Additionally, the demand is increasing as people are becoming more conscious of the significance of controlling moisture in building structures. The usage of these films can help prevent the accumulation of moisture and dampness, which can cause mould and mildew growth and pose health risks to building inhabitants. This is particularly crucial in regions with high humidity and moisture levels.

Some of the major players profiled in the global polyethylene vapor barrier films under slab market include Polyguard Products, Inc., Stego Industries, LLC., Insulrap TM, NeoSeal Inc., Triple Drip Barrier LLC., Raven Industries, Barrière Air-Moisture Barrie, Tex-Trude LP, Gundle Plastics Group, and Capri Cork.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• During the forecast period, HDPE segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue due to its exceptional strength, durability, chemical and moisture resistance. Additionally, its low cost and easy installation are anticipated to drive sales growth in this industry. HDPE is preferred for its excellent moisture resistance and is commonly recommended for applications where the barrier will encounter significant foot and vehicle traffic.

• During the forecast period, the 10-15 mil sector is likely to account for the majority of revenue. In most environments, 10-15 mil polyethylene vapor barrier films are considered appropriate for limiting moisture and water vapor penetration through the slab into the structure, hence minimizing fungal, mildew, and mould growth.

• During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for the greatest revenue share. This is owing to the region's rapid industrialization and urbanisation, as well as an increase in the number of construction projects in emerging countries such as China and India. These countries' governments are making significant investments in infrastructure, which is likely to increase demand for polyethylene vapor barrier films. Furthermore, increased availability of economical polyethylene vapor barrier films and rising demand for households and businesses are likely to fuel market revenue growth.

• On January 5, 2021, Insulrap TM introduced InsulrapTM Pro, a new series of vapor barrier films designed for both above- and below-grade applications. These high-density polyethylene sheets are laminated for maximum resistance to moisture and gas transfer.

• In 2019, Triple Drip Barrier LLC announced Triple Drip BarrierTM Premium, a new range of vapor barrier films designed for both above- and below-grade applications.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global polyethylene vapor barrier films under slab market on the basis of Product Type Outlook, Thickness Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

• Higher Alpha-olefin Linear Low Density Polyethylene (HAOLLDPE)

• Metallocene Linear Low-density Polyethylene (mLLDPE)

Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• 10-15 mil

• 15-20 mil

• Above 20

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

• In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

• What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

• In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

• Who are the major players in the market? What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

