Tribute to Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency at Quds Governorate Headquarters

MOROCCO, April 4 - The Quds Governorate paid a tribute, at its headquarters in the municipality of Al-Ram, to the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency which falls under the Al-Quds Committee, emanating from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in recognition of the efforts of the institution and its patron, HM King Mohammed VI, in the service of the Holy City and its inhabitants.

This tribute took place during a meeting of the delegation of Bayt Mal Al-Quds, led by Mohamed Salem Cherkaoui, Thursday, with the deputy governor of Al-Quds, Abdullah Siam, in the presence of Adnan Al-Husseini, head of the department of Al-Quds affairs, member of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Raqi Ghazawneh, mayor of Al-Ram, and the directors general of the governorate.

Siam presented the Director of the Agency with an honorary shield in recognition of the Agency's blessed efforts in the Holy City and its support to many sectors.

Speaking on this occasion, the deputy governor of Al-Quds highlighted the conditions suffered by the inhabitants of the Holy City due to the occupation measures and violations against them, and the ways to support their resistance and presence in their land.

MAP: 01 avril 2023