Agricultural Biological Market Expected to Reach US$21,141.0 Mn by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 12.9% During 2019-2027

Agricultural Biological - Rising Demand of Healthy Food Products to Fuel the Demand

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agricultural biology, also known as agricultural biotechnology, is a field of biology that applies scientific techniques and tools to improve agriculture. It involves the study of the genetics, physiology, and biochemistry of plants, animals, and microorganisms in relation to agricultural production. Agricultural biologists use genetic engineering, molecular biology, and other technologies to develop crops and livestock with improved traits such as higher yields, resistance to pests and diseases, and tolerance to environmental stresses. They also work on developing sustainable farming practices that minimize the negative impacts of agriculture on the environment while ensuring the production of safe and healthy food.

In 2018, the global agricultural biological market was valued at US$7,148.8 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$21,141.0 million by 2027. The report highlights the driving factors behind this growth and profiles the key players in the market and their developments.

Among the various types of agricultural biological products, the biopesticides segment held the largest share in the global market. Biopesticides are extensively used in agriculture to control pests using specific biological agents derived from animals, plants, bacteria, or minerals. These products, which include microbial, plant-incorporated, and biochemical pesticides, are generally less toxic than conventional pesticides and only target the intended pest.

The use of nanotechnology in agriculture has seen significant growth and is expected to continue in the future. Nanoparticles are used to improve soil fertility, soil nutrients, control weed growth, and protect crops. Agricultural farmers are also increasingly using nanobiopesticides for pest control, which consist of engineered structures or active ingredients with pesticidal properties. Health authorities ensure that these nanobiopesticides do not contain harmful substances that could harm humans, plants, or the environment. These factors are expected to drive the demand for nanobiopesticides in the agriculture industry.

Agricultural biological are increasingly being used as a replacement of synthetic or chemical plant protection products like chemical pesticides, fungicides or insecticides. Agricultural biological products like biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers serve as a natural product which lead to soil health development, plant’s disease control, enhancement of nutrient uptake, plant growth enhancement, and various others. The demand for agricultural biological products is growing over other synthetic products owing to its minimal costs, low environmental impacts, and a low risk of product resistance towards the pests.

Rising demand of healthy food products in Asia Pacific region will create growth opportunities for the global agricultural biological market

Growing awareness and demand for healthier crop food products in the developed counties such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea have promoted the manufacturers to produce agricultural biological products. Also, developing nations in the Asia Pacific exhibit huge potential and growth prospects for the agricultural biological products due to change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, growth in disposable income and an increase in awareness about healthier products.

Agricultural Biological Market: Application Mode Insights

Based on application mode, the global agricultural biological market has been segmented into foliar sprays, soil treatment, and seed treatment. The seed treatment segment led to the global agricultural biological market. Seeds are treated with the help of insecticides, fungicides, etc. to protect them from seed-borne pathogenic organisms. Seeds are also subjected to exposure of solar energy or immersion in conditioned water. It provides various advantages such as improved germination, control of insects present in the soil, prevention of plant diseases, early growth and establishment, and protection from seedling blights and seed rot. Seeds can be treated with various procedure types such as seed dressing, seed pelleting, and seed coating.

Agricultural Biological Market: Source Insights

The global agricultural biological market is bifurcated on the basis of source into microbial, biochemicals, and others. The microbials segment accounted for the largest share in the global agricultural biological market. Microbials are small bacterial and fungal organisms which can be categorized into fungi, bacteria, viruses, protozoa, etc. It improves the soil’s nutrient uptake, offering insect control for protection against diseases, and enhance yield. It helps in absorption of essential nutrients like nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, and sulphur, and are widely known for solving fundamental agricultural problems such as plant health control, crop productivity, and soil’s health maintenance along with environmental concerns such as soil and water bioremediation from inorganic and organic contaminants.

Agricultural Biological Market: Key Players

The market for global agricultural biological is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global agricultural biological market include BASF SE, Biolchim S.p.A., Certis U.S.A. LLC, DowDuPont Inc., Isagro S.p.A, Koppert Biological Systems, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Syngenta, UPL and Valent BioSciences LLC among others.

