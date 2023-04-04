Ayoba to increase active users and revenue with Netmera's segmented & personalized push notification and in-app capabilities

ayoba chose Netmera to help achieve its goal of becoming the leading communication platform in Africa. Netmera and ayoba have already started working together, showing significant increases in active users, retention, and ROI.

LONDON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ayoba chose Netmera to help achieve its goal of becoming the leading communication platform in Africa. Africa's all-in-one super app ayoba offers messaging, voice, and video calls to their customers. It also offers over 100 channels for news, sports, entertainment, and more. Users are also able to play offline games and listen to music.

Netmera is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps brands build better relationships with their customers by providing personalized experiences across channels. With this partnership, Netmera continued its expansion in Africa.

This partnership comes as a part of ayoba's strategy to drive digital and financial inclusion across Africa. For this, ayoba aimed at increasing its customer engagement with the help of Netmera's products.

Netmera and ayoba have already started working together, showing significant increases in active users, retention, and ROI. Netmera helped ayoba grow with its notifications, in-app messaging, and personalization. In fact, ayoba, has reached an exciting 20 million monthly active users in December 2022 during the proof of concept period. This represents a growth of 100% compared to the 10 million monthly active users recorded at the same time last year. The scalability and reliability of Netmera at high traffic proved itself too.

"We are very pleased to partner with Netmera to increase our customer engagement. Netmera enables us to execute marketing campaigns very fast with its easy-to-use dashboard. Providing the best experience to our users has always been our top priority and we can now do that thanks to Netmera's personalization function. Also, we benefit from its automation capabilities to increase our retention. All of these bring stronger engagement and thus growth. We've already started to see great results." said Burak Akinci, ayoba's CEO.

Netmera will provide ayoba with capabilities such as real-time segmentation, A/B testing and personalization to increase active users.

"With Netmera, ayoba is able to automate its engagement scenarios to send personalized push notifications and in-app messages. Our products will strengthen their growth strategies. I'm excited to welcome ayoba as our partner. With over eight years of experience, Netmera is the right platform for ayoba's goals and expectations. We are sure that ayoba will see better results in time in terms of customer engagement and we welcome them aboard " said Ahmet Basaran, Netmera's CEO.

About Netmera:

Netmera is an omnichannel customer engagement platform trusted by hundreds of leading brands to create meaningful, cross-channel experiences for their customers. These channels include Mobile Push Notifications, Web Push Notifications, In-App Messaging, Web Pop-Up, SMS, and Email. Netmera has been helping brands drive engagement, retention, and growth with its self-serve platform since 2014.

About ayoba:

ayoba is an all-in-one instant messaging super app open to all networks developed as a partnership initiative with MTN. It is available globally with a focus on the African continent. Key markets in MTN's footprint include Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Uganda, and The Republic of Congo, giving ayoba a strong footprint across Africa.

