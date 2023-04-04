Digital Transformation Market is estimated to be US$ 4,470.2 billion by 2032 – By PMI

Revolution of business in digital age is Digital Transformation a shift from mechanical electronic technology to digital electronics with adoption of digital computers, smartphones, etc. Digital Transformation is the process of using digital technologies for creating new business processes, culture and to improve consumer experience to meet changing requirements of business and markets.
Key Highlights:
• In December 2022, Boston Consulting Group launched new “BCG X” a hybrid tech, build and design unit for accelerated digital transformation with business innovation, advanced analytics and AI (artificial intelligence) which will bring together nearly 3,000 builders, designers and technologists.
• In November 2021, Google Inc., announced several initiatives to help India’s digital transformation and to extend benefits of India’s growing digital economy for more people with tech giant.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Digital Transformation market is increasing adoption of digital technology. Increasing awareness about benefits of cloud in emerging economies has further facilitated the target market growth. Cloud-based services helps in improving collaboration, shorter time, increase flexibility and lowers operational cost which has given rise in demand for target market growth. Moreover, increased focus of banking companies for providing seamless assistance and technical support for customers and growing demand for remote functioning capabilities is expected to fruitful the demand for Digital Transformation market growth in coming years.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Digital Transformation Market, By Enterprise (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise), By Deployment Type (Hosted and On-premise), By Service Type (Professional Services and Implementation & Integration), By Solution (Analytics, Cloud Computing, Mobility Solutions, AI/AR/VR, Robotic Process Automation, and Others), By End-user (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Supply Chain & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Banking & Financial Services, Education Sector, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Digital Transformation Market accounted for US$ 594.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 4,470.2 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 21.0%. The Digital Transformation Market is segmented based on Enterprise, Deployment Type, Service Type, Solution, By End-user and Region.
• Based on Enterprise, Digital Transformation Market is segmented into Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise.
• Based on Deployment Type, Digital Transformation Market is segmented into Hosted and On-premise.
• Based on Service Type, Digital Transformation Market is segmented into Professional Services and Implementation & Integration.
• Based on Solution, Digital Transformation Market is segmented into Analytics, Cloud Computing, Mobility Solutions, AI/AR/VR, Robotic Process Automation, and Others.
• Based on End-user, Digital Transformation Market is segmented into BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Supply Chain & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Banking & Financial Services, Education Sector, and Others.
• By Region, the Digital Transformation Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Growth Factors of Digital Transformation Market:
There are several growth factors driving the digital transformation market. Some of the key factors include:
» Increasing adoption of cloud computing: The adoption of cloud computing is accelerating, as more businesses move their operations to the cloud. Cloud computing enables businesses to access resources and applications remotely, which can improve efficiency and reduce costs.
» Rising demand for data analytics: Data analytics is becoming increasingly important for businesses, as they look to gain insights from the vast amounts of data they collect. This is driving demand for analytics tools and platforms
» Growing use of artificial intelligence: Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used more widely in businesses, as it can automate repetitive tasks, improve decision-making, and enhance customer experiences.
» Increasing use of mobile devices: The use of mobile devices is growing rapidly, as more people use smartphones and tablets to access information and make purchases. This is driving demand for mobile applications and mobile-friendly websites.
» Emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT): The IoT is enabling businesses to connect and control devices remotely, which can improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.
» Need for digital transformation due to COVID-19 pandemic: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digital transformation, as businesses have had to rapidly shift to remote work and online operations to adapt to the new normal.
Overall, these factors are driving growth in the digital transformation market, as businesses look to stay competitive and meet the evolving needs of their customers.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Digital Transformation Market:
✤ CA Technologies
✤ Equinix
✤ Dell Emc
✤ Cognizant
✤ Accenture PLC
✤ Google, Inc.
✤ Capgemini Group
✤Siemens AG
✤ Cognex Corporation
✤ IBM Corporation
✤ Microsoft Corporation
✤ The Hewlett-Packard Company
✤ SAP SE
✤ Oracle Corporation
✤ Adobe Systems Inc.
✤ Hakuna Matata Solutions
✤ ScienceSoft, Inc.
✤ Kellton Tech Solutions, Ltd.
✤ SumatoSoft
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some key questions related to the digital transformation market include:
1.What are the latest digital technologies driving digital transformation, and how can businesses adopt them to improve their operations and customer experiences?
2.What are the key challenges that businesses face when undergoing digital transformation, such as resistance to change, cultural barriers, and cybersecurity risks, and how can these be addressed?
3.How can businesses measure the success of their digital transformation initiatives, and what metrics should they use to track progress?
4.How can businesses ensure that their digital transformation efforts are aligned with their overall business strategy, and how can they prioritize digital initiatives to maximize impact?
5.What role do digital transformation consultants, technology vendors, and service providers play in helping businesses navigate the complexities of digital transformation, and how can businesses choose the right partners to work with?
