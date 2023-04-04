Six stories children will definitely love

Author Marilyn Wassmann comes up with six delightful stories for children
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Children are naturally drawn to story books as these are helping blocks for their growth and imagination. With this book by author and artist Marilyn Wassman, the young ones will surely take these stories to mind and heart.
"What the Wind Blew In" features six tales entitled: Tiptoe Through the Toadstools, Ballad of the Birdhouse, Tale of a Tigger, Why Cry Butterfly?, Flube-A-Dube, and Mice Works.
The author, Marilyn Benjamin Wassmann, is a great illustrator and writer. All of the six stories are filled with enjoyable and creative illustrations by Wassmann herself. She has four degrees, yes, a total of four degrees with two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Drawing, painting, and writing stories and poems are all interests of Wassmann. She definitely is passionate about her gift and craft!
Sanjin, an amazon customer and a fan of Wassmann’s "What The Wind Blew In" says “What a cute and bubbly book! This is a collection of six stories for children, accompanied by wonderful illustrations and a unique, rhyming writing style. I loved the rhythm, the themes, and the all-around whimsical atmosphere the author managed to create.”
A must-have in every household for kids to enjoy! 'What the Wind Blew In" by Marilyn Wassmann is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover. For more information about the fascinating works of Marilyn Wassmann, visit her website marilynwassmann.com.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
