Cloud Storage Market 2022 Precise Outlook – Projected to Reach US$ 485.3 billion (CAGR 25.4%) by 2030

Cloud Storage Market

The cloud storage market crossed the US$ 79.2 billion mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 485.3 billion by 2030

NEWYORK, UNITED STATE, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Cloud Storage Market is recording a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period.”

This report includes an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cloud Storage Market. This report includes various drivers as well as factors impeding the growth of this market during the forecast period. The report presents the market opportunities and a tangible impact on the key players dominating the market.

Top Companies in the Cloud Storage Market include:

•Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO)

•Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

•Indra

•Nokia Corporation

•Kapsch BusinessCom AG

•Lanner

•LACROIX Group

•SpinetiX

•Siemens AG (ETR: SIE)

•Valerann

Recent Developments in the Cloud Storage Market:

*In May 2022, Microsoft Azure announced the general backup availability for Write Accelerator-enabled disks. Azure customers frequently utilize the disks with M-Series Virtual Machines (VMs) to enhance the I/O latency of writes against Azure Premium Storage. Azure Backup has offered backup funding for such disks to enrolled customers as part of the preview.

*In April 2022, Filestore by Google became accessible in Santiago, Chile, for Basic HDD and Basic SSD instances. Furthermore, users can now use customer-managed encryption keys (CMEK) to secure data at rest in Filestore's High Scale SSD Tier instances.

Cloud Storage Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the Cloud Storage Market on the basis of Types are:

• Public Cloud Storage

• Private Cloud Storage

• Hybrid Cloud Storage

On the basis of Application, the Cloud Storage Market is segmented into:

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Energy and Utilities

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Others

Cloud Storage Market Research Report 2022 to 2030:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Cloud Storage Market International and Regional Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of the Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications.

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications.

Chapter 6: Analysis of Cloud Storage Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of the Market.

Chapter 9: ……………………. Continue to TOC

