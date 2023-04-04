PositiveSingles, Dating Site Dedicated to STD Positive Individuals, Launches Unique Feature for Members to Share Custom Events for a More Personalized Dating Experience

Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - Positive Singles, the Canada-based dating site for people living with sexually transmitted diseases and infections, announces a new feature named "My Event" to help members develop a stronger bond with dates by doing something together. The organization aims to create the largest community for STD positive people who can be there for each other and help each other in need. This exciting new feature is one big step towards that goal.

PositiveSingles was established in 2001 with the sole objective of creating equal opportunities for singles living with HIV/AIDS, Herpes, HPV and other STDs/STIs to find meaningful relationships and life partners. Anyone from any country can register on the platform as long as users have at least one STD or STI and are open to dating others who also have STDs or STIs. Users can access PositiveSingles in a browser or download the app for Android or iPhone.

The "My Event" feature offered by PositiveSingles enables members to efficiently prepare and publicize upcoming events to fellow community members. Each member can create a custom event page with the purpose of doing a particular activity such as attending a concert, taking a pottery class, going for a trekking trip and so on; and add all essential details, including the event date, time, venue and description to the same. Users can even create and host a personalized event and add it to the My Event page. Members can invite anyone in the community to join. Doing an activity together is immensely more effective in getting an accurate judgment of a person's character as well as in creating a deep connection between two people than texting, calling, or any other form of interaction. Hence, with this revolutionary new feature, PositiveSingles opens a new avenue in the dating experience.

For a long time, PositiveSingles has been making its mark in the dating business by having high quality members. Everyone in the PositiveSingles community is verified with a picture and valid ID proof. The authentication is performed by people on a team rather than automated. The website and app are protected with extra security layers and all data shared by members is kept strictly confidential. The platform offers dating advice, a dedicated dating mentor, treatment stories and care locations, answers to all kinds of inquiries, as well as experiences and blog posts shared by successful matches on the website - all while maintaining anonymity of members. The team provide online counseling support to assist individuals who are coping with a recent diagnosis and struggling with the stigma of testing positive for an STD. Above all, PositiveSingles creates a community where everyone can belong.

Such extensive resources, exciting features, strong security protection and extra dedication towards serving the STD-positive community has set apart PositiveSingles for years. Today, the platform is internationally popular, majorly with 20-30 year olds, and is considered the leading website for online dating and support for people living with STDs. Currently, the platform has over 2 million high caliber members, with the number of new users rising every day. Success stories of STD dating on the website recently surpassed 60,000. On top of it, the website boasts of over 120,000 daily conversations, around 15,000 daily active members and 20,000+ monthly blog posts.

The founders of the website envisioned a unique community for individuals with sexually transmitted diseases where the members can maintain a positive attitude, seek love, receive support, and find hope. As per the executives of PositiveSingles, "People who have long-term STIs always expect the worst when disclosing their status, but we want to challenge them to also only accept the best," and that is the ultimate mission of the organization.

Media Contact

Name - Emily/ Dani Johnson

Email - support@positivesingles.com

Website - https://www.positivesingles.com

Contact - +1-833-408-2593 / +1-269-329-9094

Address - 8707 Dufferin St, Suite 160, Vaughan, Ontario L4J 0A6, Canada

PositiveSingles

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8658/161006_696a244f34cb5abe_001full.jpg.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161006