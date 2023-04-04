THE MASTERS TOURNAMENT: STEEPED IN HISTORY, SYNONYMOUS WITH PRESTIGE

ROLEX TESTIMONEE SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER CELEBRATES WINNING THE MASTERS AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB, 2022
ROLEX TESTIMONEES AND MASTERS CHAMPIONS SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER, JACK NICKLAUS AND TIGER WOODS
ROLEX TESTIMONEE JACK NICKLAUS PLAYING A SHOT AT THE 1963 MASTERS AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rolex and golf share a mutual appreciation for tradition and unfaltering precision, as well as a timeless emphasis on integrity, respect and elegance both on and off the course. For more than 50 years, the bond between Rolex and golf has evolved through pivotal partnerships, which have further cemented Rolex’s place at the heart of the game. The Masters Tournament, the first men’s Major of the season, has inspired and witnessed some of the most memorable moments in the game’s history since the inaugural Tournament in 1934. Staged from 6–9 April 2023, the world’s leading golfers will once more compete for the coveted Green Jacket at the hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, United States. Rolex also partners with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship, inaugurated in 2019 and featuring the world’s leading amateur women players.
Steeped in history and tradition, the Masters Tournament is synonymous with prestige and unique among the four men’s Majors with it being an invitational event that is staged at the same venue every year. The revered Tournament, which will celebrate its 87th edition in 2023, is known for its pristine conditions, azalea-lined fairways and manicured greens. Rolex has a deep affiliation with the Masters, first partnering with the Tournament in 1999 and having been an International Partner since 2008. Its Testimonees have enjoyed a proud history of success at Augusta National and Scottie Scheffler from the United States will be looking to defend his title following his first Major victory in 2022. Reflecting on last year’s triumph, Rolex Testimonee Scottie Scheffler said: “Putting on the Green Jacket was pretty special. It was something that I have always dreamed of doing so it was really surreal when it actually happened. I think for me, even now, it hasn’t fully sunk in. In that moment, when it was being put on me, it was so special. It is something that will never be able to be taken away from me. I will always be a Masters champion and when it comes to looking back at the history of golf, I will be able to find my name there alongside Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods and other greats of the game.”
2023 marks 60 years since Jack Nicklaus won the first of his six Masters Tournaments (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986). The American holds the record for the most victories at the Masters with fellow Rolex Testimonees Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods close behind with four and five, respectively. Speaking ahead of this year’s event, Jack Nicklaus said: “When I first won The Masters, I was only 23 years old. Back then, the cherished prize was the Green Jacket. It had always been a dream of mine to win the Masters Tournament. Bobby Jones, who founded and designed the Augusta National Golf Club, and co-founded the Masters Tournament, was someone I admired. The thought that went into creating such a tournament was unbelievable. The Green Jacket is a symbol of the tradition and prestige and for that reason, I love it.”
“Every year that I attend, I am always blown away by the magnificence of it. The Masters Tournament is special and it is incredible to achieve success at an event of such prestige. In 2019, it was an iconic moment for Tiger Woods to claim his 15th Major win, when he finished with a two-under-par 70 to win on 13 under. In 2021, Hideki Matsuyama being the first Asian and first Japanese player to win the Masters was an amazing achievement as well. When Scottie Scheffler won in 2022 where he hit some fantastic recovery shots that enabled him to win. He is a brilliant young and talented player who has developed into one of the leading players within the game of golf.”
Reflecting on the significance of the Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods said: “There is nothing better than putting on the Green Jacket in both the Butler Cabin and in the presentation ceremony following the final round at the Masters Tournaments. It is the pinnacle of golf and why that Jacket is one of the most coveted possessions in our sport. It truly is an incredible feeling to have worn it five times.”
2023 will see Rolex Testimonee Adam Scott celebrate 10 years since his maiden victory at Augusta in 2013. With this triumph, Scott claimed his first Major championship and became the first – and to date only – Australian to win the Masters. Adam Scott said: “A lot of things in my life have changed since I won the Masters in 2013, but I am continuing to change parts of my game and routine ahead of Majors. I am lucky that I can pick and choose my schedule to a degree, so this will definitely help my preparation, but the most important thing is momentum.” This year’s edition also marks 30 years since Rolex Testimonee Bernhard Langer won the 1993 Masters Tournament – his second championship at Augusta National.
Rolex’s relationship with the game dates back to 1967 when Arnold Palmer, joined by close friends and fellow members of The Big Three, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, became Rolex’s first golf Testimonees. Since then, Rolex’s association with golf has grown exponentially, permeating all levels of the sport, providing unwavering support for elite and amateur players alike, governing bodies, all the Major championships and the main professional tours, as well as the finest events on the golfing calendar.
