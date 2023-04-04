Alternative Protein market is estimated to be US$ 38.35 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.50% -By PMI

The report "Alternative Protein Market, By Source, By Application and By Region - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030’’
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATE, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Protein Market accounted for US$ 11.80 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 38.35 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.50%. Along with the rising risk profile of livestock agriculture, long-established meat and dairy industries are coming under fire from civil society groups and new food industry actors, making plant-based goods ethical and sustainable. Because of its growth, profitability, risk exposure, and ability to compete and innovate, protein diversification has the potential to revolutionise a food company's core business and value proposition. The growing trend among millennials to adopt flexitarian and meat-free diets suggests a substantial shift in purchasing patterns from previous generations. From farmers to retailers, companies across the food value chain are already investing in these prospects.
The report "Alternative Protein Market, By Source (Plant Protein, Mycoprotein, Algal Protein, and Insect Protein), By Application (Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, and Pet Food, Personal Care and Cosmetics) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030’’
Key Highlights:
•In 2021, For an enterprise value of €65 million, Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based corporation, has agreed to buy Vestkorn Milling, one of Europe's largest suppliers of pea- and bean-derived components for plant-based protein products.
Analyst View:
Sustainability concerns, health awareness, ethical or religious beliefs, and environmental and animal rights are all linked to this preference for a plant-based diet. People are changing to a vegan source of protein since meat proteins provide the needed amino acid content for the body but are linked to high cholesterol levels and other related concerns.
Global Alternative Protein Market accounted for US$ 11.80 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 38.35 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.50%. The Global Alternative Protein Market is segmented based on Source, Application and region.
• Based on Source, Global Alternative Protein Market is segmented into Plant Protein, Mycoprotein, Algal Protein, and Insect Protein.
• Based on Application, Global Alternative Protein Market is segmented into Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, and Pet Food,
Personal Care and Cosmetics.
• By Region, the Global Alternative Protein Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Alternative Protein Market:
• Cargill
• ADM
• Roquette Freres (France)
• Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)
• Kerry Group (Ireland)
• E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company (U.S.)
• Now Foods (U.S.)
• Tate & Lyle Plc (U.K.)
• Axiom Foods Inc. (U.S.)
• Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada)
• Beneo GmbH (Germany)
• Glanbia Plc (Ireland)
• Sotexpro (France)
• CHS Inc (U.S.)
• AgriProtein (South Africa)
• Ynsect (France)
• Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada)
DuPont control the worldwide protein alternatives industry through major tactics such as acquisitions, expansions, and new product releases. Among the top participants in the protein alternatives industry, Cargill is the market leader. These businesses have focused on research and development in order to maintain their market position or acquire an advantage over their competitors. Along with mergers and product launches to meet the growing need for protein alternatives, companies are also developing new and creative product offerings in order to capture market dominance in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, nutritional supplements, and animal feed.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Questions answered by Alternative Protein market:
1. What are the key drivers of growth in the alternative protein market, such as sustainability concerns or changing consumer preferences?
The key drivers of growth in the alternative protein market include sustainability concerns, changing consumer preferences, and increasing concerns about the environmental impact of traditional animal agriculture. As consumers become more aware of the health and environmental benefits of plant-based and other alternative protein sources, they are demanding more options from food producers and retailers. Additionally, the rising global population and increasing demand for protein, coupled with the limited resources required for traditional animal agriculture, are driving innovation and investment in the alternative protein sector.
2. What are the challenges facing the alternative protein market, such as regulatory barriers or supply chain constraints, and how can they be addressed?
The challenges facing the alternative protein market include regulatory barriers, supply chain constraints, high production costs, and consumer skepticism. Regulatory bodies are still working to establish clear standards and regulations around alternative protein sources, and supply chains must be developed to ensure consistent availability and quality. Additionally, producing alternative protein at scale can be expensive, and many consumers may be hesitant to try new or unfamiliar products. These challenges can be addressed through collaboration between industry and government, investment in research and development, and increased public education and awareness about the benefits of alternative protein sources.
3. What are the opportunities for investment and partnership in the alternative protein market, and what factors should investors consider when evaluating potential opportunities?
There are numerous opportunities for investment and partnership in the alternative protein market, particularly in the areas of plant-based, cell-based, and microbial-based protein sources. Investors should consider factors such as the scalability and efficiency of the production process, the safety and regulatory compliance of the product, the market potential and consumer demand, and the strength of the company's leadership team and intellectual property portfolio. Additionally, partnerships with established food producers and retailers can help to increase market access and distribution channels, while collaborations with research institutions can drive innovation and product development.
