Food as Medicine Market is estimated to be US$ 35.26 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period-PMI

The report "Food As Medicine Market, By Route of Administration,By Product, Application and By Region- Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATE, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Food as Medicine Market accounted for US$ 21.12 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 35.26 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.30%. Consumers are choosing to maximize their calorie intake, owing in part to growing food fortification technologies and discoveries of nutrient benefits. As a result, the global expansion of functional foods is expected to outstrip that of traditional foods in both developed and emerging countries. According to NMI research, the primary motivations for using functional and fortified foods are to improve general health and enhance nutrient consumption—almost like a nutritional insurance policy. In fact, three-quarters of Americans believe that eating healthy meals and drinking healthy beverages can improve their quality of life. Furthermore, more than a quarter of Americans feel that certain medicines can be replaced with functional foods and beverages. It's not surprise, then, that the majority of customers would use food and beverages to prevent and treat a variety of health problems, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, fatigue, bowel irregularity, and even cancer.
The report "Food As Medicine Market, By Route of Administration (Oral and Enteral), By Product (Pills, Powder and Others), Application (Chronic Kidney Diseases, Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy, Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea, Pathogen Related Infections and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Sales, Institutional Sales and Retail Sales) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030"
Key Highlights:
•In 2021, With the launch of Elix, a nutraceutical drink made with whole cacao fruit that aims to promote circulatory health by helping people maintain
the elasticity of their blood vessels, Barry Callebaut, one of the world's largest chocolate and cocoa product manufacturers and suppliers, has officially
entered the functional beverages market.
•In February 2020, Fresenius Kabi AG announced a partnership with Vifor Pharma to build a joint venture in China. The goal of this enterprise is to
provide iron deficiency treatment to people in China. This will help the brand gain visibility in the Chinese market.
Analyst View:
The rising frequency of diseases such as malnutrition and diabetes is also a major driver of market expansion. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 463 million persons had diabetes in 2019, with this number expected to rise to 700 million by 2045. Medical foods can help alleviate the symptoms of diabetic neuropathy, which is one of the most common complications in diabetic patients. Furthermore, according to WHO report from 2020, roughly 462 million adults worldwide are underweight, making medicinal meals, along with enteral feeding, and the first line of treatment for malnourished patients. Medical foods that can help with these deficiencies creates growth opportunities for the Food as medicine market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Global Food as Medicine Market accounted for US$ 116.27 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 239.11 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. The Global Food as Medicine Market is segmented based on route of administration, product, application, distribution channel and region.
• By Route of Administration, the Global Food as Medicine Market is segmented into oral and enteral.
• By Products, the Global Food as Medicine Market is segmented into Pills, Powder and Others.
• By Application, the Global Food as Medicine Market is segmented into Chronic Kidney Diseases, Minimal Hepatic Diseases, Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea, Pathogen Related Infections and Others.
• By Distribution Channel, the Global Food as Medicine Market is segmented into Online Sales, Institutional Sales and Offline Sales.
• By region, the Global Food as Medicine Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in the food as medicine market in terms of revenue.
Competitive Landscape:
• Danone
• Nestle Nutrition
• Abbott Nutrition
• Targeted Medical Pharma
• Primus Pharmaceuticals
• Mead Johnson & Company
• Medtrition
• Fresenius Kabi AG
Due to the surge in demand for medicinal foods combined with technical developments, competition among existing providers is fierce. Furthermore, the market is consolidated, with the main firms controlling the majority of the market.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Food as Medicine Market:
What are the key drivers of growth in the food as medicine market?
The key drivers of growth in the food as medicine market are increasing consumer interest in natural and holistic approaches to health, growing awareness of the link between diet and chronic disease, and rising healthcare costs leading to a focus on preventative care.
What are the challenges facing the food as medicine market, such as regulatory barriers or consumer skepticism, and how can they be addressed?
The challenges facing the food as medicine market include regulatory barriers, consumer skepticism, lack of standardized definitions, and limited research funding. These challenges can be addressed through collaboration between industry, regulatory bodies, and academia to establish clear standards, increase public education and awareness, and advocate for increased research funding.
What is the role of technology and innovation in the food as medicine market, and how are companies leveraging these tools to develop new products and solutions?
Technology and innovation play a crucial role in the food as medicine market, as they enable companies to develop new products and solutions that are tailored to individual needs and preferences. Companies are leveraging tools such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and personalized nutrition to create targeted interventions that can help prevent and manage chronic disease, improve overall wellness, and enhance the consumer experience. These tools also allow for greater precision and efficiency in the development and delivery of food-based interventions, making them more accessible and cost-effective for consumers.
