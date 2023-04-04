How to make better choices in life

Kimberly Brown pens her lifelong experiences since childhood that aims to motivate readers to make a better choice
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In life, constant decision-making is needed. But what are the necessary grounds for these decisions? What happens when mistakes are made along the way? Author Kimberly Brown narrates her life story in an interestingly detailed manner. She collates her fondest memories as a child to the days she became an adult and eventually, a mother. Readers are in for a realistic set of experiences, expanding their imaginations with Brown’s self-help/autobiography book, "Some People Just Don't Get It."
Kimberly Brown was born in 1970 and raised in Denver, Colorado. Brown lived in Park Hill her whole life until she had a family of her own. The ancestors of Kimberly Brown are remarkable people. She is the great, great, great, great niece of Oscar DePriest, the first-ever black congressman. She is also the great, great niece of James DePriest, the first black Orchestra Conductor. Following the footsteps of her relatives, Kimberly wishes to become the first black woman in their family to be the author of her own book—a dream that she has successfully accomplished through "Some People Just Don't Get."
“I learned through my own experiences and decided to write about them, to maybe help other Kimberly out there as well.” This is the inspiration of Kimberly Brown upon writing her book. To open the minds of the readers into developing a sense of understanding for the people around them. Brown has written this book with a very engaging and witty style, enabling readers to picture out the scenarios with their own imaginations. In the first few pages, Brown recalls her childhood days with her siblings and family.
"Some People Just Don't Get It" by Kimberly Brown is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.