Move As One Now Offers a Mindful Leadership Program to Benefit New & Experienced Managers

Move As One now offers a mindful leadership course to help new and experienced managers thrive in their field.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Move As One, a Minnesota-based service providing professional training and coaching for individuals, professionals, and organization leaders, now offers a mindful leadership course to help new and experienced managers attune to their purposeful direction while staying resilient and inspired.Founded and run by Julie Delene, the Mindful Leadership Course is highly recommended for those looking to thrive in their career as managers. The program encourages and supports their understanding to stay in rhythm with themselves, achieve their purpose, develop financial well-being, and collaborate well with others. This is a five-part program, which includes:Part 1. Clarify your passion and purposePart 2. Improve decisions by knowing it in your bonesPart 3. Build a balanced teamPart 4. Engage others to collaboratePart 5. Cultivate and sustain a thriving culture“If you are a new or experienced manager looking to improve your performance and productivity, define and achieve your purpose, enhance your mindful leadership skills, engage well in teamwork, and develop a positive environment, this is an excellent opportunity for you. Feel free to contact us to learn more about this course or register for it,” the company’s rep stated.Julie Delene created the 5 Mindful Moves that combine energy, awareness, and action and mobilize mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual strengths of human potential. They are introduced to participants and these mindful moves through game-playing experiences. These activities are also excellent for both leaders and team members. While individual leaders and teams begin to name and understand the cycles of change, the barriers and disconnects are released, allowing creative transformation and broadened leadership potential to ignite. As a result, the teams become energized, involved, internally responsible, self-motivated, and so much more."Explore our website to know more about the courses we offer leaders or professionals. Julie Delene has also published the book "Moved To Create," so check it out if you're looking for the best book on mindfulness for beginners ," the rep added.Move As One, LLC is a professional training and coaching service based in Minnesota that uses the "move as one" system to expand into a whole system perspective that moves in rhythm with the natural ecosystem. This results in moving as one within oneself, the community, and the environment, eventually helping build a healthy community where everyone helps one another and flourishes. Move As One founder Julie Delene has also published the book "Moved To Create," perfect for those looking for the best book on mindfulness for beginners.