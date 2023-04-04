Why Are Most E-bike Equipped with Fat Tires?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Riding an electric bike is becoming a trend and has been included in many official bicycle races. They are considered one of the greatest inventions in the cycling industry because electric bikes are sparking a new transportation revolution.
However, if people pay attention to the electric bikes on the road, it's easy to notice that the vast majority of people ride fat-tire electric bikes. This includes various electric bike races, which almost exclusively use fat-tire electric bikes.
What is an electric fat tire bike?
Generally speaking, any bicycle tire wider than 3 inches is considered a fat tire. Most fat tires range in width from 3 to 5 inches, while regular tires are typically much narrower, ranging from 1 to 3 inches wide.
For adult electric bikes, most fat tire bikes have tire sizes of 4 inches or more. Additionally, their diameter is larger than that of regular electric bikes, usually ranging between 20, 24, and 26 inches. The benefit of this is that they can provide maximum stability and comfort when riding on any uneven terrain, such as snow, beaches, mud, or any other rough surfaces.
The functions of fat tire electric bikes
There is clearly a good reason why fat tire bikes have become a craze.
More comfortable riding
Bike enthusiasts all around the world love fat-tire electric bikes. This is because compared to regular bikes, riding a fat-tire bike feels like gliding on clouds, even on rough roads covered in rocks and debris. Especially if someone have a fat-tire folding electric bike like the HiPeak BONA, he will enjoy the most comfortable riding experience of his life.
Improving cycling safety
Experienced electric bike riders know the importance of maintaining control, especially on rough terrain. Because fat-tire bikes have a larger contact patch with the ground, they provide greater traction and grip, significantly improving the bike's stability and rider safety on a variety of surfaces. When people need to ride in challenging, remote areas, a fat-tire bike is his/her best ally.
Suitable for fitness
For those who want to stay in shape, a fat-tire electric bike is an excellent choice. By traversing challenging terrain, riders can strengthen and exercise their leg muscles and upper body.
In addition, doctors often recommend electric bikes to patients who are unable to ride regular bikes to accelerate their recovery process. This is because the electric assist feature allows patients to ride more steadily. For example, the 7-level pedal assist technology of the HiPeak BONA folding electric bike can significantly alleviate knee pain for patients while they pedal.
Enjoying vacation
There's no better way to enjoy summer and winter vacations than riding a fat-tire electric bike. Thanks to their sturdy construction, they can easily navigate through various challenging terrains - whether it's sandy beaches in the summer or snowy landscapes in the winter. It's a great way to enjoy year-round holidays and explore new areas with ease.
What are the types of electric fat tire bike?
Fat tire electric mountain bike
These electric mountain bikes(EMTBs) combine fat tires with sturdy frames and high-powered motors, making them capable of easily handling extreme terrain such as mountains and forests. For riders who love to push their limits, a fat tire electric mountain bike may be the perfect choice.
Fat tire electric folding bike
Folding electric fat-tire bikes feature a fat tire design and a foldable frame for easy transportation and storage. When they don't feel like riding, they can simply fold up the BONA and take it on the subway or store it under their office desk while at work.
All terrain fat tire electric bike
Indeed, this is a versatile type of bike that can be used not only for daily commuting to work or school, but also provides reliable performance for people to ride on various challenging terrains.
Fat tire electric bike purchasing guide
Motor power
Motor power is measured in watts (W), and the more common adult e-bikes are 500W, 750W and 1000W. So which is the best choice for riders? Generally speaking, the HiPeak BONA is equipped with a high power 750W brushless motor is the best choice. Because according to U.S. law, motors with more than 750W power usually require a license to be on the road, while motors with less than 750W will be much less in performance and usage.
Battery
Batteries will lose some capacity after each charging cycle, so it's wise to choose high-performance batteries to ensure they last as long as possible. People can determine the battery capacity by checking the voltage and ampere-hours. Choosing the high-capacity HiPeak BONA 48V 15Ah battery is undoubtedly a wise decision because higher voltage means more power is sent to the motor through the battery.
The 3 best fat tire electric bikes in 2023
Radpower RadRover 6 Plus
Radpowerbikes has always been a highly regarded electric bike brand in the United States. This RadRover 6 Plus bike features a 750W geared hub motor that provides enhanced climbing ability, giving riders the power to tackle even the most intimidating hills at lower speeds. The durable 26x4" fat tires also make adventures easy and effortless.
SUPER73-RX MOJAVE
The SUPER73-RX Mojave showcases all of SUPER73's signature features: the powerful R-Series drive system, as well as four-piston brakes and fully adjustable dual suspension. In addition, the RX Mojave is equipped with GRZLY all-terrain tires, making it highly capable for off-road riding.
HiPEAK BONA
With its exceptional value for money, HiPeak is gradually becoming one of the most popular brands of folding electric bikes. HiPeak BONA is their latest masterpiece. It is equipped with a 750W brushless motor and a 48V 15Ah lithium-ion battery. This is an amazing configuration, as many other expensive electric folding bikes are only equipped with 48V 12-14Ah batteries and 500W motors.
With its 20*4-inch fat tires, HiPeak BONA not only provides a comfortable and smooth riding experience for their commuting, but also can travel on wilderness trails deep in all terrains.
