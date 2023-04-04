Lime plaster Market size to grow by USD 8.2 billion by 2033 | Growth driven by increasing Plasterboard, Market.us

Lime Plaster Market

The lime plaster market was valued at USD 4.9 bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The lime plaster market is poised for growth, driven by sustainability concerns, restoration projects, and expanding markets, despite challenges such as cost and labor constraints.” — Market.us

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Lime plaster is a type of plaster made from lime, sand, and water. It has been used for centuries in construction due to its durability, breathability, and versatility. Lime plaster is often used as an alternative to cement plaster, particularly in historic buildings, due to its ability to allow the walls to "breathe" and prevent moisture buildup. The global lime plaster market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by a range of factors such as increased demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials, rising construction activities in developing economies, and growing awareness about the benefits of lime plaster.

Revenue and Usage Statistics:

According to recent market.us research, the global lime plaster market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The increasing use of lime plaster in restoration and conservation projects of historical buildings is driving market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for eco-friendly building materials and increased construction activities in developing economies are also contributing to the growth of the lime plaster market.

The growth of the lime plaster market is being driven by various factors, including:

- The rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials

- The increasing use of lime plaster in restoration and conservation projects of historical buildings

- The growing awareness about the benefits of lime plaster, such as its ability to improve indoor air quality and prevent moisture buildup

- The rise in construction activities in developing economies

However, there are also some restraints and challenges that the market is facing, such as:

- The high cost of lime plaster compared to cement plaster

- The limited availability of skilled labor for lime plaster application

- The difficulty in sourcing high-quality raw materials for lime plaster production

Despite these challenges, there are also several opportunities for growth in the lime plaster market, including:

- The development of new lime plaster products with improved properties

- The expansion of the market in developing economies

- The increasing adoption of lime plaster in the commercial and industrial sectors

Top Key Trends:

Some of the top key trends in the lime plaster market include:

- The growing popularity of lime plaster in modern architecture

- The development of new lime plaster products with improved properties, such as faster drying time and better adhesion

- The use of lime plaster as a sustainable alternative to cement plaster in construction projects

- The increasing adoption of lime plaster in the commercial and industrial sectors, such as restaurants and hotels.

Top Impacting Factors:

The top impacting factors in the lime plaster market include:

- The rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials

- The increasing use of lime plaster in restoration and conservation projects of historical buildings

- The growing awareness about the benefits of lime plaster, such as its ability to improve indoor air quality and prevent moisture buildup

- The rise in construction activities in developing economies

- The availability of skilled labor for lime plaster application.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The key benefits for stakeholders in the lime plaster market include:

- The opportunity to invest in a growing market with significant potential for growth

- The ability to provide sustainable and eco-friendly building material to consumers

- The potential to benefit from the increasing demand for lime plaster in restoration and conservation projects of historical buildings

- The opportunity to develop new lime plaster products with improved properties

- The ability to tap into the growing market in developing economies.

Key Market Segments

Type

Hydrated Lime

Non-Hydraulic Lime

Application

Plasterboard

Masonry

Woodfibre Insulation Panels

Key Market Players included in the report:

Rockcote

Limebase Products

Hanson Packed products

LimeWorks

Graymont

Bericalce

Tagawa Sangyo

Eden Lime Mortar

