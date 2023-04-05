Fresh Mouth Launches Water Filtration System for Optimal Health and Wellness

The Fresh Mouth water filtration system provides clean, healthy, and hydrating water that supports optimal health and wellness.”
PALOS PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh Mouth, a leading provider of oral health products, is proud to announce the launch of its new water filtration system. This innovative product is the first of its kind to eliminate fluoride and all other contaminants from water while simultaneously replenishing essential minerals, balancing the pH, and hydrating the water with hydrogen molecules.
Many water filtration systems on the market, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, strip water of all contaminants, including essential minerals. The Fresh Mouth water filtration system takes a different approach. While removing all contaminants, it also reintroduces essential minerals to the water through a remineralization cartridge. This ensures that the water is not only pure but also provides the essential minerals our bodies need for optimal health.
But that's not all. The Fresh Mouth water filtration system also balances the pH of the water to an ideal range of 7.2 to 7.8. This is important because an acidic pH level in the body can lead to various health problems. By providing water with a balanced pH level, the Fresh Mouth water filtration system promotes overall health and well-being.
And that's still not all. The Fresh Mouth water filtration system also infuses the water with hydrogen molecules, making it a super water with powerful hydrating properties. Hydrogenated water has been shown to improve athletic performance, increase energy levels, and even promote anti-aging effects.
"We're excited to introduce this game-changing water filtration system to the market," said Larry Oberheu, CEO of Fresh Mouth. "The Fresh Mouth water filtration system provides clean, healthy, and hydrating water that supports optimal health and wellness. It's a one-of-a-kind product that we're confident will make a difference in people's lives."
The Fresh Mouth water filtration system is easy to install, no plumbing required. It's also compact and can be easily placed in any kitchen or office space.
