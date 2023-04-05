Fresh Mouth Launches Subscription Service to Offer Discounted Oral Healthcare Essentials

We are excited to launch Fresh Mouth Club, which provides our loyal customers with a convenient and cost-effective way to keep their oral health in check.”
PALOS PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh Mouth, a leading company specializing in Nano Silver Technology toothpaste, has announced the launch of its subscription service, Fresh Mouth Club.
The new subscription service is designed to provide members with discounted oral healthcare essentials delivered right to their door with free shipping.
Fresh Mouth Club members can receive a range of oral care products, including either an electric or manual toothbrush, mouthwash, floss, and a 2-minute timer for proper brushing time for first-time subscribers. The subscription service is available in 1, 2, or 3-month intervals, allowing members to choose the frequency of delivery that works best for them.
"We are excited to launch Fresh Mouth Club, which provides our loyal customers with a convenient and cost-effective way to keep their oral health in check," said Larry Oberheu, CEO of Fresh Mouth. "Our subscription service offers a wide range of products to suit different oral health needs, and we are confident that our customers will appreciate the added convenience and savings."
Fresh Mouth Club members will also receive exclusive access to promotions and discounts on Fresh Mouth products. Members can easily manage their subscription, pause or cancel at any time, making it hassle-free and flexible.
Fresh Mouth is a leader in Nano Silver Technology toothpaste, which is known to kill harmful bacteria in the mouth and provide long-lasting freshness. The company is committed to providing customers with high-quality oral care products that are safe, effective, and affordable.
For more information on Fresh Mouth Club and to sign up for a subscription, visit the Fresh Mouth website at www.freshmouthclub.com.
