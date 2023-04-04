Nanocomposites Market is estimated to be US$ 19.15 billion with a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period 2030-BY PMI

Nanocomposites Market, By Type (Epoxy-based Nanocomposites, Polymer Nanocomposites, Graphene Enabled Nanocomposites, Carbon Nanotube Enabled Nanocomposites.
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanocomposites are made up of embedding materials such as reinforcing phase into another material called as matrix phase. In reinforcing phase the materials are strong with lower density and in matrix phase the material is tough and ductile. Nanocomposites are chemically prepared by solution casting, soft lithography, spin coating and lamination methods. Nanofibers, carbon nanotubes, nanoparticles, nanorods are the examples of nanocomposites. Nanotechnology has revolutionized the agrotechnological area. Nanocomposites are used as a nanofertilizers in agriculture. Biopolymer derived supplies are high in demand in agriculture sector which are used as a substitute for synthetic agrochemicals. The biopolymers in fertilizers will help in reducing the environmental issues like decontamination of water and soil. Nanopesticides used in protection from microbial diseases in crops and insects, pests. Graphene enabled nanocomposites have excellent optical, thermal, mechanical and chemical properties. Graphene nanocomposites has applications in biomedical systems, solar cells, high-performance transistors and sensors. Carbon Nanocomposites are structural carbon based materials used in organic transformations as a heterogeneous catalysts. Variety of applications has given rise in growth of the target market. Global Nanocomposites Market size accounted for US$ 4.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 19.15 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.1%.
• In 2022, (PubMed Central), the recent advancement in 3-D polymer nanocomposites added functionality will help in providing wide applications of 3-D printing in different sectors with added functionality. The incorporation of nanoparticles has created more functional products and increase in biological and mechanical properties.
• In 2021, (PubMed Central), recent advancements in drug delivery and synthesis the use of polysaccharides based nanocomposites in which nanoparticles and double layered hydroxides has played an important role. Polysaccharides including cellulose, gum, natural bio-materials, alginate, chitosan, hyaluronic acid are used for formulating and designing nano-systems due to its excellent non-toxicity, bio-degradability, bio-compatibility and gelling characteristics. The double layered hydroxide nanostructures has appealed the noteworthy consideration in cancer therapy, biomedical therapeutics owing to the good mechanical and chemical features, bio-compatibility and magnetic characteristics.
As Nanocomposites are ecologically friendly, applications offers new advancement in technology and opportunities for business in several sectors. Due to fastest demand in elastomers and engineering plastics and potential in several sectors like packaging, electronics, automobile, aerospace, agriculture, biomedicine and drugs had driven the market growth. Environmental awareness in people has given rise in demand in use of biopolymer nanocomposite products. Thus, increase in demand and new advancement has given boosts to the nanocomposites market. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Nanocomposites Market accounted for US$ 4.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 19.15 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.1%.The Global Nanocomposites Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.
• Based on Type, Global Nanocomposites Market is segmented into Epoxy-based Nanocomposites, Polymer Nanocomposites, Graphene Enabled Nanocomposites, Carbon Nanotube Enabled Nanocomposites, and others.
• Based on Application, Global Nanocomposites Market is segmented into Food Packaging, Textiles, Automobiles, Electronics, Aerospace, Biomedical Medicine & Drugs, Environment Remediation, Agriculture, and others.
• By Region, the Global Nanocomposites Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
• Powdermet Inc.
• Zyvex Technologies
• e Spin Technologies
• DuPont
• NanoSonic Inc.
• Inframat Corporation
• RTP Company
• UNITIKA LTD.
• Nanocycl SA
• SHOWA DENKO K.K.
• Industrial Nanotech Inc.
• Evonik Industries AG
• Integran Technologies
• Arkema
• Nanophase Technologies Corporation
• Hybrid Plastics
• Nanocor Inc.
• Nylon Corporation of America
• Ad-Nano Technologies
• 3M
• Minerals Technologies
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
