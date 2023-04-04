Viral Content Creator Mike Thakur and Wife Give Back with ‘Shingle Shenanigans’
The giveaway will see a family in need get a much-needed free roof replacement or repair in Nashville, TN.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Viral content creator, Mike Thakur, and his wife are thrilled to announce they are giving back to their beloved community with their ‘Shingle Shenanigans’ free roof giveaway.
Mike Thakur has been hailed as one of Houston’s ‘Most Admired CEOs,’ a Guinness World Record participant, and believer that the best way to impact others is through the power of entrepreneurship. He boasts a wide breadth of experience as a co-founder of an Internet company, sales lead that produced almost $100 million annually for a multi-billion-dollar European conglomerate, COO of the Secret Service for Billionaires, and active member/founder of numerous non-profit/impact-related leadership roles. Mike is also the famous buyer who purchased the viral Zillow.com listing, TRAGIC TOTAL LOSS by FIRE, of a CLASSIC MANSION!!! Sold As is!!, and is in the process of Vlogging its restoration.
In his most exciting news to date, Mike and his wife are thrilled to announce they are giving back in their new hometown of Nashville with their ‘Shingle Shenanigans’ giveaway. The once-in-a-lifetime giveaway will provide a free roof replacement or repair to a Nashville family in need.
“We thought now would be the perfect time to give back to our new hometown as we are about to start rebuilding the roof on our ‘fire mansion’ home, too,” Mike says. “We thought it might be nice to help rebuild someone else’s so we can go along this journey in the spirit of togetherness.”
“Ultimately, however, we’re really just looking for a family that’s had a tough run of breaks,” he continues. “This is why we’ve put together a formal application to get to know each applicant and their current circumstances. We can’t wait to meet the winner and help them to get the roof they need and deserve.”
To enter and see eligibility requirements, interested parties can visit https://www.mikethakur.com/giveaway. For more information about Mike Thakur, please visit https://www.mikethakur.com/.
About Mike Thakur
Mike Thakur is a wildly popular content creator, entrepreneur, and impact chaser from Texas. He is a 7x startup founder and an award-winning CEO, with his co-working space being voted #1 in its city.
At his very core, Mike believes in creating content that is inspired by the things he’s passionate about (mainly tech and business) and loves using his entrepreneurial ventures to drive kingdom impact that changes lives.
