Wind Tunnel Market worth US$ 3.4 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 2.4 %-By PMI

The report "Wind Tunnel Market, By Airspeed (Supersonic, Transonic, Subsonic, and Hypersonic), By Alignment (Horizontal and Vertical), By Solution (Services and Products), By Application (Transportation, Building Construction and Wind Energy, Racing Championship, Training and Simulation, Adventure Sports Skydiving, and Aerospace and Defense), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" Global wind tunnel market is projected to grow from US$ 2.8 billion in 2020 to US$ 3.4 billion by 2029. Increasing research in new generation high speed aircraft and defense sector is major factor driving growth of the global wind tunnel market. Furthermore, rising investments to develop fuel efficient satellite launcher, aircrafts, and electrical aircrafts and vehicle is also important factor support growth of the global wind tunnel market over forecast period. Rising trained of adventure sports in wind tunnels is expected to create lucrative opportunity for players operating in the global wind tunnel market.
Key Highlights:
• In October 2018, for instance, DNW German-dutch Wind Tunnels company, Embraer, the German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt; DLR), the Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR) has succeeded in testing an innovative method for examining the safety of future aircraft and they have been able to analyses the flutter behavior of a wing in real time.
The global wind tunnel market accounted for US$ 2.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 2.4 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of airspeed, alignment, solution, application, and region.
• By airspeed, the global wind tunnel market is segmented into supersonic, transonic, subsonic, and hypersonic.
• By alignment, the global wind tunnel market is categorized into horizontal and vertical.
• By solution, the services segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to easy availability of technical expertise to carry out their installation and maintenance in minimum cost.
• By application, the aerospace and defense segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to increased use of wind tunnels for testing of critical climatic condition on aerospace and defense application.
• By region, North America wind tunnel market accounted for major revenue share of the global wind tunnel market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing investment in research and development of missiles and aircraft in defense sector, coupled with presence of prominent players in the countries of the North America region. Asia Pacific wind tunnel market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, 2019. This is attributed to the development of electric automotive vehicles and development and manufacturing of various types of new and advanced aircraft for commercial and defense applications in countries of the Asia Pacific region.
The prominent player operating in the global wind tunnel market includes National Aeronautics and Space Administration, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Centre Scientifique et Technique du Bâtiment CSTB, Fkfs Forschungsinstitut Fur Kraftfahrwesen Und Fahrzeugmotoren Stuttgart Ggmbh, DNW German-dutch Wind Tunnels company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., HORIBA, Ltd., BMT Group Limited, and Force Technology A/S.
Download a Free Sample PDF: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/683
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Related report:
Ventilation in Mining and Civil Construction Market, By Type (Main Ventilator, Local Ventilator, and Other), By Application (Mining, and Civil Construction), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Waterproofing Membrane Market, By Raw Material (Modified Bitumen, PVC, TPO, EPDM, HDPE, and LDPE), By Type (Cold Liquid-applied Membranes, Hot Liquid-applied Membranes, Fully Adhered Sheets, and Loose Laid Sheets), By Application (Roofing and Walls, Water and Waste Management, Building Structures, Tunnel Liners, and Bridges, and Highways), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Ritvi Kadam
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860 531 2574
email us here