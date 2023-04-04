Submit Release
Shell To Construct Large 200MW/400MWh Battery Energy Storage System In Victoria

Fluence, a leading global provider of energy storage products and services as well as cloud-based software for renewable energy and energy storage, will build, service, and maintain the Rangebank BESS using Fluence’s most recent Gridstack product. According to David Mikaeloff, VP of Sales, APAC, Fluence:

“The Rangebank BESS project is another milestone for Fluence in Australia. We are thrilled to be able to partner with both GIG and Shell Energy Australia to deliver this important project.”

A global battery storage platform called Eku Energy, which GIG founded in 2022 will take over GIG’s involvement in the project. Grid services will be provided by Eku Energy’s 4GWh development pipeline of digitally enabled, adaptable, utility-scale storage projects in important markets throughout the world, including the UK, Australia, Japan, and Taiwan.

