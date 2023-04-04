Salute the Price of Freedom at the 31st Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade Featuring the Air Force Band

Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade Heroes Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade Wall of Remembrance

The 31st Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade featuring the Air Force Band will take place on Monday, May 29th, 2023 along Sherman Way in Canoga Park.

The parade is an opportunity for our community to come together in appreciation and gratitude for the heroes and their families who have made tremendous sacrifices to protect our freedom.” — The Canoga Park Community Center and the Canoga Park • West Hills Chamber