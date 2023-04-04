Salute the Price of Freedom at the 31st Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade Featuring the Air Force Band
The 31st Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade featuring the Air Force Band will take place on Monday, May 29th, 2023 along Sherman Way in Canoga Park.
The parade is an opportunity for our community to come together in appreciation and gratitude for the heroes and their families who have made tremendous sacrifices to protect our freedom.”CANOGA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canoga Park Community Center, in partnership with the Canoga Park • West Hills Chamber and the Valley Cultural Foundation, is thrilled to announce the 31st Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade taking place on Monday, May 29th, 2023. The Opening Ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the parade beginning at 11:00 a.m. This year's theme, "Saluting the Price of Freedom" highlights the sacrifices and dedication of the brave men and women who have served our great nation. For more information, visit www.CanogaParkMemorialDayParade.com
This year's parade promises an exceptional display of patriotism and unity, with an impressive lineup of patriotic floats, music, community leaders, and, most importantly, the heroes and families of heroes who have courageously served our country.
For people interested in participating in the parade or sponsoring a lamppost banner, please visit www.CanogaParkMemorialDayParade.com or call Bill Ratner at (818) 414-2700.
We are especially honored to welcome the 562nd Air Force Band to the ceremony. The Air National Guard Band of the West Coast, under the command of Major Silas Huff, serves as musical ambassadors for the state of California and the United States Air Force. Stationed at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station in Port Hueneme, CA, the band is part of the 146th Airlift Wing, which supports missions such as Airborne Firefighting, Air Mobility, and Medical Evacuation. Despite meeting only two days a month to rehearse and perform, the Air Force Band embarks on a two-week summer tour to fulfill its mission of honoring those who have served, inspiring Americans with patriotism and service, and connecting with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.
We are very proud that local veteran organizations including VFW- Post 2805, American Legion Post 826, Wings over Wendy’s and the Los Angeles-West Valley Detachment 1490, Marine Corps League will be participating on May 29th. Companies and organizations in our community that have already pledged support for the Parade include the Canoga Park Salvation Army ARC, local 7-11s, Kiwanis Club of Chatsworth, Los Toros Restaurant, and local car clubs.
Don't miss this unforgettable celebration of freedom, community, and the American spirit. For more information, please visit www.CanogaParkMemorialDayParade.com Join us on May 29th to pay tribute to the heroes who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
For media inquiries, please email Miri Rossitto at miri@cowe.com or call (800) 527-3646
Miri Rossitto
Cowe Communications
miri@cowe.com