Exquisite Introductions, Award-Winning Matchmaking Company, High-End Matchmaking Agency

Maria Silba Founder & CEO of Exquisite Introductions

Exquisite Introductions is the most exclusive matchmaking and dating agency in Los Angeles as well as at the international level.

At Exquisite Introductions we aim to provide a high-end service for our members and elevate their love lives. Our goal is to make sure our clients have a great experience and find love!” — Maria Silba - Founder & CEO of Exquisite Introductions