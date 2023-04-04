Low-cost Enterprise Storage Gets a Boost

Buurst broadens its Free Trial program for its SoftNAS® Data Storage product
HOUSTON, TEXAS, U.S.A., April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As enterprise storage costs continue to rise, there’s a better way to cut costs and boost performance. Both Cloud and On-premise users are continually seeking a lower cost and high-performance Cloud Storage solution, and now they can utilize Buurst’s Free Trial programs for its award-winning Storage product, SoftNAS®. Users can now enable a Free Trial through either AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, or Buurst.com for VMWare and Red Hat Enterprise Linus (RHEL) users.
Broadening its Free Trial program for both on-prem and its supported Cloud Marketplaces in response to the rapidly rising enterprise storage costs, Buurst aims to enable users to quickly see how SoftNAS® can out-perform – at a more affordable price point – most other Cloud Storage providers.
SoftNAS® enables a fast, easy, and cost-effective migration for your most business-critical data. SoftNAS® is a hybrid cloud data integration product, combining a software-defined, enterprise-class NAS virtual storage appliance, backups, and data movement; and data integration/replication for IT to manage and control data centrally.
“We have broadened our Free Trial program to allow users seeking a better Storage solution to see for themselves how there is a better way,” according to Vic Mahadevan, CEO of Buurst. “Buurst’s flagship product, SoftNAS® provides over 130 global customers Performance, High-Availability and Security at affordable prices, lower than most other NAS offerings on the market. SoftNAS® resiliency and performance-based structure will become immediately evident as an advantage over other storage products. Buurst performance-based pricing delivers better costs than the more costly consumption-based offerings on the market.”
SoftNAS provides enterprise-level NAS Storage featuring data performance, security, high availability (HA), and support for many of the storage protocols in the industry.
SoftNAS Cloud NAS supports the following platforms:
• Cloud computing platforms such as Amazon EC2® and Microsoft® Azure™
• On-premise Computing Infrastructure such as VMware vSphere®
• Cost-effective storage solution for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)
