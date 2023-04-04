Increasingly Concerning Manufactured Housing Production Decline Continues In February 2023 per National MH Trade Assoc

The Manufactured Housing Industry Production Decline Continues in February 2023, per the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform, which cites data collected for official HUD statistics.
Top Ten Manufactured Housing States by New Manufactured Home Shipments Feb 2023. Official HUD Code Manufactured Housing Data Per HUD Contractor and Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform.
Annual Manufactured Housing Production from 1995-2022 by Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) Infographic.
This image and others some others and some others herein can expand to a larger size. With several devices and browsers, Click the image and follow the prompts. Mark Weiss, J.D. President CEO Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) Thoreau Quote - Photo Collage of Modern HUD Code Manufactured Homes Infographic Compare Cost Per Square Foot New Conventional Site Built Housing vs New Manufactured Homes. (Note Click Image to
Washington D.C. Based Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) Issues New Press Release on Accelerating Decline of New Manufactured Homes.
industry representatives [i.e.: MHI] cannot stand by as market viability of the [manufactured home] industry’s homes is undermined...decisive industry action as advocated by MHARR is long overdue.'”
— Mark Weiss, J.D., President and CEO of MHARR.
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) reports that according to official statistics compiled on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), HUD Code manufactured housing industry year-over-year production declined sharply in February 2023. Just-released statistics indicate that HUD Code manufacturers produced 6,577 homes in February 2023, a 29.1% decrease from the 9,281 new HUD Code homes produced in February 2022. Cumulative production for 2023 is now 13,528 homes, a 26.4% decrease from the 18,391 homes produced over the same period during 2022.
A further analysis of the official industry statistics shows that the top ten shipment states from January 2023 — with monthly, cumulative, current year (2023) and prior year (2022) shipments per category as indicated — are:
The production decline indicated by the February 2023 official statistics now marks the fifth consecutive month of production declines within the manufactured housing industry. Worse yet, the degree of year-over-year decline continues to steepen, with progressively greater declines over each month of that five-month period. Again, all of this is occurring at a time of unprecedented demand for affordable housing, thus illustrating once again, not only the long-term destructive impacts of discriminatory zoning and consumer financing on the HUD Code manufactured housing market, but also the failure of federal affordable housing aid and assistance to “reach the ground” for manufactured housing consumers, as illustrated by MHARR’s July 2023 White Paper on that subject. The steepening decline could also represent the leading edge of severely negative market impacts that are certain to correspond with the introduction of ultra-costly federal “energy” standards for manufactured housing, and market anticipation of those standards. Regardless, however, the industry and its representatives cannot simply stand by as the market viability of the industry’s homes is undermined. Therefore, decisive industry action to address and resolve these crucial post-production matters (i.e., zoning and consumer financing discrimination), as advocated by MHARR, is long overdue.
In conjunction with the above-referenced and destructive DOE “energy” rule, the underlying enabling law, as most industry members are not yet currently aware, necessarily ties manufactured housing energy standards to the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC), thus institutionalizing ongoing automatic cost increases with each new iteration of the IECC under its three-year revision cycle. MHARR has already analyzed this looming threat and will share that analysis with the industry and public later this week.
The full release and other information about MHARR are found at this link below. ##
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing.
Latest Manufactured Housing Industry National Production Reports
The largest known collection of manufactured housing industry production facts online of year publicly available of monthly updates by any nonprofit group is found at this link below.
Latest Manufactured Housing Industry News from MHARR
The largest known collection online of manufactured housing industry focused news provided by a manufactured home industry nonprofit focused on independent producers' facts and views are found at this link below.
MHARR Issues and Perspectives are insider-insights and fact-packed articles authored by MHARR President and CEO, Mark Weiss, J.D. Years of "Issues and Perspectives" are found at the link below. They routinely provide insights not found from other sources.
Collection of MHProNews Q&As with Founding MHARR President and Current Advisor Danny Ghorbani
Danny Ghorbani was a vice president for the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) before leaving and becoming the founding president and CEO of MHARR. Ghorbani's career spans some 5 decades and was recognized by the RV MH Hall of Fame. He was an engineer and played a key role in developing some 200,000 home sites for factory built mobile home homes prior to the HUD Code manufactured housing era.
Key Issues holding manufactured housing industry at low ebb during an affordable housing crisis include the failure to fully and properly implement existing federal laws. The Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 and its 'enhanced preemption' provision is widely seen by industry professionals as not being properly enforced by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Similarly, more cost effective manufactured home lending has been provided for by federal law, but those laws - in MHARR's expert view - are not being properly enforced. See the report linked below for more insights.
