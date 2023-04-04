Increasingly Concerning Manufactured Housing Production Decline Continues In February 2023 per National MH Trade Assoc

The Manufactured Housing Industry Production Decline Continues in February 2023, per the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform, which cites data collected for official HUD statistics.

Top Ten Manufactured Housing States by New Manufactured Home Shipments Feb 2023. Official HUD Code Manufactured Housing Data Per HUD Contractor and Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform.

Annual Manufactured Housing Production from 1995-2022 by Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) Infographic.

This image and others some others and some others herein can expand to a larger size. With several devices and browsers, Click the image and follow the prompts. Mark Weiss, J.D. President CEO Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).