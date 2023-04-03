Skylight Health Announces Resignation of Board Member

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (TSXV:SLHG; OTCQX:SLHGF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”) today announces that Patrick McNamee has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective March 31, 2023 to pursue other opportunities. Mr. McNamee had served as the Company’s Chairman of the Board since his appointment in March 2021.



The Board of Directors and the Company’s management team would like to thank Mr. McNamee for his contribution over the last two-years and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (TSXV:SLHG: OTCQX:SLHGF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company is focused on helping small and independent practices shift from a traditional fee-for-service (FFS) model to value-based care (VBC) through tools including proprietary technology, data analytics and infrastructure. In an FFS model, payors (commercial and government insurers) reimburse on an encounter-based approach. This puts a focus on volume of patients per day. In a VBC model, the providers offer care that is aimed at keeping patients healthy and minimize unnecessary health expenditures that are not proven to maintain the patient’s well-being. This places an emphasis on quality over volume. VBC will lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced cost of delivery and drive stronger financial performance from existing practices.

For more information, please visit our website or email us at investors@skylighthealthgroup.com.

