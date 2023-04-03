Caliber Appoints Seshasai Kandrakota as President, Business & Customer Success

PITTSBURGH , April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Technologies, a leading quality management solutions provider for pharma and regulated industries, is pleased to announce the addition of a key senior executive to the organization. Seshasai Kandrakota joins Caliber as President, Global Business and Customer Success at Caliber starting April 2023.

With nearly three decades of industry experience, Seshasai brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Caliber. In his new role, he will head teams that serve across 4 portfolios to customers in 15+ countries. His extensive experience in digital transformation and life sciences operations will be an asset to Caliber.

"Seshasai's business acumen and contribution in IT-led business transformations will serve Caliber well as we harness the potential of seasoned leaders for a bigger impact," says Sekhar Surabhi, CEO Caliber. He adds, "His strategic skills and customer-centric approach will strengthen the value proposition of our offerings and will elevate our company's vision."

Prior to joining Caliber, Seshasai led the Resources Industry practice in Accenture at Advanced Technology Centre in India, as a Managing Director. He has also worked with renowned companies like Reliance, Tata Consultancy Services, and IBM previously.

Seshasai says, "I am stepping in with the motto of enhancing business value to the clientele we serve, elevate the customer experience, and expand the global footprint of Caliber. I look forward to working with the industry specialists and everyone in the team to establish our leadership in the space that Caliber serves."

His addition to the team will bring new avenues for business growth and industry presence that align with Caliber's strategic priorities and goals. Caliber envisages leveraging his expertise at a global level and looks forward to a mutually rewarding association.

About Caliber - Caliber Technologies was set up in 2001 with the well-known CaliberLIMS as its flagship product, Caliber was formed to address regulatory quality management challenges in the regulated pharmaceutical, biotech, and petrochemical industries.

Today, Caliber has expanded the product suite to the entire value chain of Quality Management in for Pharma and other regulated industries with 4 product portfolios - Lab, Quality, Manufacturing, and Data & Insights. Caliber's robust offerings include epiq QMS, CaliberBRM, Anytime PQR, CaliberEMpro, and more.

