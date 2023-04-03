Europe, America, Asia and Africa Food Retailers Directory 2023: Profiles of 1,000+ Companies and Head Office Locations

DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Retailers in Europe, America, Asia and Africa" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online database gives you unique access to practical rankings of food retailers in Europe as well as some major countries elsewhere. It holds a total of 1,050 profiles of food retailers and retail head offices located in Europe, America, Asia, and Africa.

The analyst has been collecting and publishing key data on food retailers worldwide since 1989. The data collected were originally documented in printed reports. Later, these were replaced by this online and current database.

France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom have the highest food retail turnover in Europe. The biggest retail chains are the French Carrefour, German Schwarz Group with the discounters Lidl and Kaufland, Tesco(UK) and Rewe Group (Germany) with its biggest banners Rewe and the discounter Penny.

Still, each of these companies takes up only a few percent of the total market. Some retailers have been doing business for many decades but in each sector, we can see the "younger" retailers competing effectively with the established merchants. Some examples of these younger participants are Morrisons in the UK, Jumbo in The Netherlands and Lidl in Germany and France. Price competition in combination with adequate service has been the main contributor to the increase in sales for these newer competitors.

In the coming decades, online selling and smart logistics to end-users will be the key points to focus on for healthy development. UK food retailers clearly lead the way with Tesco now selling 5% of its turnover through the internet. E-food will very likely be the fastest-growing source of revenue for food retailers in the next 5 years.

By using this database you will get a quick and practical overview of each retail market and its leading players. Each retailer has its own profile, consisting of name, address of the headquarters, phone number, fax, top manager(s), company website(s), online shop(s), turnover, banners, number of stores, and more. For multinational retailers, the address of the international head office, as well as their separate local offices, is listed.

Some of the Retailers covered include:

Aldi

Auchan

Carrefour

E.Leclerc

Edeka

Kaufland

Jumbo

Les Mousquetaires

Morrisons

Lidl

Rewe

Sainsbury

Schwarz Group

Tesco

Rewe Group

