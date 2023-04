Arab Newswire Adds Arab Africana to Media List for Press Release Distribution to Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Arab Newswire™

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Arab Newswire , a leading press release distribution service focused on the MENA region, is proud to announce the addition of Arab Africana to its media list. Arab Africana is a digital media platform that provides current content and publishes news about Arabic countries in the Middle East and Africa.Arab Newswire is part of GroupWeb Media Network, a global media network that provides press release distribution services to thousands of media outlets in EMEAA countries. The addition of Arab Africana to the media list will allow Arab Newswire to reach a wider audience in the Middle East and North Africa.“We are excited to add Arab Africana to our media list,” said GroupWeb Media CEO, Joseph Nchor. “This will allow us to reach a larger audience in the Middle East and North Africa and provide them with the latest news and information about the region.”Arab Newswire is committed to providing the most comprehensive press release distribution services to its clients. With the addition of Arab Africana, GroupWeb Media Network will be able to reach a larger audience in the region. For more information about Arab Newswire and its press release distribution services, please visit https://www.arabnewswire.com About Arab Newswire ™Arab Newswire™ is a commercial newswire service with press release distribution to media outlets in GCC countries, the Arab world, Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The newswire service publishes and distributes press releases in Arabic, English and French. Other services include writing and editing press releases, consulting and media planning. Arab Newswire™ is a sister site to EmailWire ™ that provides Press Release Distribution with Guaranteed Results™.About GroupWeb Media LLCGroupWeb Media is a Houston, Texas based company that specializes in news aggregation and dissemination. GroupWeb Media LLC operates regional and vertical portals that deliver news to targeted audiences.This press release is issued through EmailWire™ ( www.emailwire.com ) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.